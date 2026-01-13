ArisGlobal Accelerates Growth and AI Adoption Following Strong 2025 Performance

More than 100 new and expanded LifeSphere customers, 34 global go-lives, and rapid enterprise adoption of NavaX signal strong momentum

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, an AI-first technology company at the forefront of life sciences and creator of LifeSphere® , today announced strong results for 2025, marked by sustained customer growth, successful global implementations, and accelerated adoption of its NavaX AI-powered capabilities. Throughout the year, ArisGlobal helped pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations modernize Safety, Regulatory, and R&D IT operations – moving AI from pilot programs into live, production environments at enterprise scale.

Customer Growth & Expansion

Demand for AI-enabled modernization continued to rise in 2025 as life sciences organization sought to address growing data volumes, operational complexity, and regulatory pressure.

Key highlights include:

This growth reflects increasing customer confidence in ArisGlobal's ability to deliver measurable outcomes, with many organizations expanding beyond initial deployments to broader, multi-domain use cases.

"Customers are no longer experimenting with AI – they're operationalizing it," said Steve Nuckols, Chief Customer Officer. "What we're seeing is clear momentum: larger deployments, faster expansions, and a growing focus on results like cycle time reduction, consistency, and inspection readiness."

Global Implementations and Delivery at Scale

In 2025, ArisGlobal completed 38 global go-lives, reinforcing its reputation for delivering complex, enterprise-scale programs:

These programs included deployments for three of the world's top 10 pharmaceutical companies, as well as some of the industry's earliest production implementations of advanced AI capabilities.

"Our teams operate with the same sense of urgency our customers live with every day," said Raj Hattarki, Chief Operating Officer. "These were complex, global programs, yet we helped customers go live faster without compromising compliance and the foundation needed for long-term success. With NavaX in particular, our focus has been unwavering: accelerating time to value. Every day saved matters, because every day lost is a missed opportunity to create impact for our customers."

Product Innovation: From AI Features to Intelligent Orchestration

ArisGlobal made significant product advances in 2025, shifting LifeSphere from isolated AI features to a more connected, intelligence-driven operating model.

Key launches included:

Today, NavaX supports customers and collectively processes 700,000 cases annually; that number is expected to expand to 2.5 million cases by mid-2026.

ArisGlobal's innovation leadership was recognized with the Frost & Sullivan 2025 New Product Innovation Award. The company also continued active participation in the EU AI Pact, reinforcing its commitment to responsible AI in regulated environments.

"2025 marked a turning point where AI stopped being theoretical and started delivering results," said Ann-Marie Orange, CIO and Global Head of R&D. "With NavaX and Unify, customers aren't just automating tasks – they're orchestrating data and decisions across the enterprise."

Looking Ahead

Building on strong momentum in 2025, ArisGlobal enters 2026 focused on scaling enterprise AI adopting and expanding its role as a data intelligence and technology partner to global life sciences organizations.

"This year proved what's possible when AI is deployed responsibly and designed for real-world operations," said Aman Wasan, CEO of ArisGlobal. "As AI enters its enterprise phase, our focus is clear: intelligent orchestration, trust by design, and outcomes that matter for patients, regulators, and teams who support them."

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal, an AI-first technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn or by visiting www.arisglobal.com.

