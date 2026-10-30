circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Athens Networking Event Strengthens Greek - Serbian Business and Tourism Ties Ahead of EXPO 2027

Segui Adnkronos su Google
30 ottobre 2026 | 09.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ATHENS, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greek and Serbian business and tourism representatives gathered today for a B2B networking event ahead of EXPO 2027 Belgrade, the first Specialised Expo in the Western Balkans.

Igor Kovačević, EXPO 2027 Belgrade's Chief Operating Officer, presented the exhibition. A press conference featured Greece's Section Commissioner General Dimitrios Skalkos, followed by a panel discussion with Marinos Giannopoulos.

"I am confident that EXPO 2027 Belgrade is on track to deliver a successful event. Over 93 days, we bring together a rich and diverse programme of events, connecting countries, businesses and people from around the world. In today's interconnected world, EXPO 2027 serves as a platform for collaboration, shared experiences and lasting impact," said Kovačević.

The session allowed Greek companies to identify Serbian partners, evaluate complementary services, and lay the groundwork for long-term commercial initiatives. For the travel sector, discussions centered on building comprehensive, bookable itineraries that combine EXPO attendance with cultural events, city stays, and broader travel across Serbia.

By connecting business and tourism leaders, the event set the stage for sustainable commercial offerings and extended travel experiences built around one of the region's largest international gatherings.

Serbia–Greece bilateral trade in goods reached €883.9 million in 2025, according to Serbia's Ministry of Internal and Foreign Trade. 

About EXPO 2027 Belgrade

EXPO 2027 Belgrade is a Specialized Exhibition themed "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All," running 15 May to 15 August 2027. More than 140 international participants have confirmed, with several million visits expected.

Press contact: expo.serbia@mcgroup.com

More information can be found at the following LINK.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/athens-networking-event-strengthens-greek---serbian-business-and-tourism-ties-ahead-of-expo-2027-302924705.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Vedi anche
Halloween, i Trump accolgono i bambini che fanno "dolcetto o scherzetto" alla Casa Bianca
'Dentro' il Generali Stadium, come sarà la nuova casa di Milan e Inter - Video
Christine Lagarde lascia la Bce, l'annuncio con due cerotti sul viso - Video
News to go
Bollo auto, lo stop non si fermerà al 2027: ecco i veicoli esentati
Rapinano gioielleria nel Pavese armati di martello, nella fuga aggredito carabiniere in pensione - Video
Mps, a Lovaglio non riesce goal da calcio d'angolo, bocciate Ops e fusione con Mediobanca - Videonews
"Giù le mani da San Siro", il coro dei tifosi dell'Inter prima della presentazione del nuovo stadio di Milano - Video
Fabrizio Moro racconta il tour nei club 'Non ho paura di niente': "Il mio ritorno alle origini" - Video
News to go
Via libera alla Manovra 2027: tutte le novità
Lucca Comics, il creatore di Goldrake Go Nagai: "Io ispirato dalla Divina Commedia" - Video
Incidenti sul lavoro, due vittime in poche ore in Sicilia - Video
Padova, 13 furti di rame in 4 mesi per un milione di euro: i video degli assalti ai magazzini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza