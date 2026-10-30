Athens Networking Event Strengthens Greek - Serbian Business and Tourism Ties Ahead of EXPO 2027

ATHENS, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greek and Serbian business and tourism representatives gathered today for a B2B networking event ahead of EXPO 2027 Belgrade, the first Specialised Expo in the Western Balkans.

Igor Kovačević, EXPO 2027 Belgrade's Chief Operating Officer, presented the exhibition. A press conference featured Greece's Section Commissioner General Dimitrios Skalkos, followed by a panel discussion with Marinos Giannopoulos.

"I am confident that EXPO 2027 Belgrade is on track to deliver a successful event. Over 93 days, we bring together a rich and diverse programme of events, connecting countries, businesses and people from around the world. In today's interconnected world, EXPO 2027 serves as a platform for collaboration, shared experiences and lasting impact," said Kovačević.

The session allowed Greek companies to identify Serbian partners, evaluate complementary services, and lay the groundwork for long-term commercial initiatives. For the travel sector, discussions centered on building comprehensive, bookable itineraries that combine EXPO attendance with cultural events, city stays, and broader travel across Serbia.

By connecting business and tourism leaders, the event set the stage for sustainable commercial offerings and extended travel experiences built around one of the region's largest international gatherings.

Serbia–Greece bilateral trade in goods reached €883.9 million in 2025, according to Serbia's Ministry of Internal and Foreign Trade.

About EXPO 2027 Belgrade

EXPO 2027 Belgrade is a Specialized Exhibition themed "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All," running 15 May to 15 August 2027. More than 140 international participants have confirmed, with several million visits expected.

Press contact: expo.serbia@mcgroup.com

More information can be found at the following LINK.

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