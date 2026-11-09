AUCTION OPENS FOR MICHAEL JACKSON, PRINCESS DIANA & POP CULTURE LEGENDS AS JULIEN'S HEADS TO ABU DHABI

Celebrity & Pop Culture Experience Inaugural Event For World's Leading Entertainment Auction House

Three Marquee Auctions bring together collections from Michael Jackson, Princess Diana and Pop Culture Legends, to kick off week of November and December events throughout region

Bidding opens on November 9 and full catalogues for the biggest names in music, fashion, film and entertainment will go live

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Julien's Auctions will unveil full catalogues and open bidding for three marquee auctions; Michael Jackson: The Fashion Legacy, Princess Diana: Influence, Fashion, & A Royal Collection, and Pop Culture Legends.

The auctions will bring together world-renowned collectors, luxury brands, entertainment leaders, designers and cultural tastemakers for the inaugural Celebrity & Pop Culture Experience taking place December 7-9 at Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Expect an immersive, multi-day experience featuring museum-quality exhibitions, live auctions, exclusive programming, educational conversations and VIP events in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain.

"This marks a defining moment in Julien's global evolution as we bring some of the world's most extraordinary cultural treasures to Abu Dhabi for an unprecedented celebration of music, fashion, film, and entertainment," said Ken Citron, CEO of Julien's Auctions. "From Michael Jackson's revolutionary influence on music and style to Princess Diana's enduring humanitarian legacy, these collections represent far more than iconic objects, they are tangible pieces of our shared pop culture history. Through this inaugural experience in Abu Dhabi, we are creating a new platform where collectors, enthusiasts, and cultural tastemakers from around the world can connect with the legends and moments that have shaped generations."

FIRST LOOK AT THE HIGHLIGHT OFFERINGS:

1. Michael Jackson: The Fashion Legacy

Over 100 extraordinary pieces that changed celebrity fashion, music and pop culture, capturing the moments that made Michael Jackson a global superstar. Featuring incredible pieces worn on stage, music video, and personally worn designs created by Michael Jackson's longtime costume designers Dennis Tompkins and Michael Bush, which are also featured in the highly anticipated illustrated book by Bush, KING OF STYLE II: Dressing Michael Jackson. LINK TO MICHAEL JACKSON EVENING AUCTION & LINK TO MICHAEL JACKSON DAY AUCTION

2. Princess Diana: Influence, Fashion & A Royal Collection

Diana captivated the world from her glamourous looks designed by Catherine Walker and Victor Edelstein to her heartfelt interaction with those suffering in poverty and illness. Her public appearances became more than photographs or fashion moments; they became opportunities to raise awareness, challenge perceptions, and bring global attention to important humanitarian causes. This unique collection makes her legacy tangible through garments and accessories from some of her most famous charitable engagements and ephemera that showcase her generous heart and everlasting beauty. LINK TO PRINCESS DIANA AUCTION

3. Pop Culture Legends

A curated selection of rare and exceptional pieces that have shaped global pop culture. Collectors will find iconic instruments played on the world's biggest stages, landmark cinematic props, archival fashion from renowned names, accolades from legendary athletes, and celebrated works of contemporary urban art. LINK TO POP CULTURE LEGENDS EVENING AUCTION & LINK TO POP CULTURE LEGENDS DAY AUCTION

Music Items

Banksy

Sharon Stone

Ahead of the Abu Dhabi live auctions, a curated selection of highlights from the three marquee collections embarked on an international tour. Stateside stops included; Heal Los Angeles Foundation, MOPOP (Museum of Pop Culture) in Seattle, and New York City. Internationally, the pieces were on display at Hankyu in Osaka, Japan and the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge, Ireland.

In November, Julien's and Imersa Experiences (formerly known as Faalyat), a Bahrain-based event management company, will host a Michael Jackson book signing tour featuring Michael Bush, Michael Jackson's longtime costume designer, giving audiences a firsthand look at the craftsmanship behind Jackson's stage wardrobe. An event and exhibition at Cipriani, and various other activations with Imersa Experiences are to be announced.

These pieces will later be on curated display at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, for a special pop-up exhibition during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula 1 week. Located within the hotel's iconic lobby, the exhibition will offer international and UAE visitors an exclusive preview before the tour's final stop at Celebrity & Pop Culture Experience at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Julien's Auctions' Official Venue Partner.

CELEBRITY & POP CULTURE EXPERIENCE AND AUCTION PROGRAM

Bahrain, November 20-26 (in partnership with Imersa Experiences):

Abu Dhabi, November 29 - December 9:

Across public exhibitions, live auctions and conversations exploring creative legacy, the Celebrity & Pop Culture Experience will bring international collecting audiences together in Abu Dhabi. This endeavor marks a significant expansion of Julien's global vision. Julien's Celebrity & Pop Culture Experience will bring together cultural preservation, luxury hospitality, education, entertainment, and commerce in one destination.

About Julien's Auctions

For the moments that matter. You know that moment when the lights dim, right before your favorite band starts playing? Or that feeling right before the credits roll on a movie that changed your whole world in an instant? The air is charged with anticipation and words are never going to do it justice because you just really had to be there.

At Julien's Auctions, we exist to bring those moments back into your life through iconic artifacts and one-of-a-kind collections. Whether collaborating directly with artists, partnering with legendary estates, or working closely with discerning collectors, our auctions make culture pop with the promise of discovery and reconnection. From Hollywood legends to fashion icons, our sales celebrate luxury, history, and the stories that define generations.

From Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and Ringo Starr to Lady Gaga, Banksy, and Kurt Cobain — from Los Angeles to the world, we are where originals find their kind. For more info visit: juliensauctions.com

About Rosewood Abu Dhabi

A contemporary waterfront landmark on Al Maryah Island, Rosewood Abu Dhabi is where urban momentum meets oceanfront calm. Overlooking the Arabian Gulf while embracing the energy and culture of the region, it redefines the line between business and pleasure. The escape's 189 rooms and suites, along with 131 Rosewood Residences, harmoniously blend contemporary elegance with local influence. Curated with Arabic artwork, installations, and sculptures—stories of which are revealed on guided tours—every detail carries cultural context. Among the highlights is the stunning Lasvit chandelier in the Majlis by Pierre Hermé, a breathtaking centrepiece that fuses light, glass, and Middle Eastern heritage. Guests can embark on culinary journeys showcasing global flavors at nine dining destinations, embrace local healing traditions at Sense Spa, or enjoy a change of pace with personalized training in the fitness center.

Discover more: rosewoodhotels.com/abu-dhabi

Connect with us: facebook, instagram @rosewoodabudhabi

For more information, please visit rosewoodhotels.com/en/abu-dhabi

Instagram: @rosewoodabudhabi

About Imersa Experiences (formerly Faalyat)

Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Imersa Experiences (formerly known as Faalyat) is an experience-led events company specialising in creating meaningful, high-impact experiences through creativity, storytelling and immersive engagement.

Imersa Experiences conceptualises and delivers VVIP and red-carpet experiences, cultural showcases, exhibitions, sporting events, government and corporate functions, and large-scale public activations.

Combining creative direction, production expertise and audience engagement, Imersa Experiences transforms ideas into memorable experiences that connect people, brands and communities. With an established portfolio across Bahrain and the wider region, Imersa continues to create distinctive, culturally relevant and lasting experiences.

Media Contact:Jenelle Hamilton PRJenelle HamiltonJenelle@JenelleHamilton.com+1 646.421.9139

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