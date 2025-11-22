AutoFlight Aviation Technology Unveils Zero-Carbon eVTOL Water Vertiport

Introduces World's First Integrated Sea–Air Low-Altitude Mobility Solution

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoFlight Aviation Technology, a global leader in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) innovation, has unveiled the world's first integrated sea–air solution for low-altitude mobility, combining a zero-carbon water vertiport with eVTOL aircraft to expand advanced air mobility infrastructure across rivers, lakes, and coastal zones. The solution helps move low-altitude aviation from concept to real-world deployment and supports five priority use cases: energy platform maintenance, emergency rescue, high-frequency commuter services, sea-air tourism, and networks of mobile water-based vertiports.

Zero-Carbon eVTOL Water Vertiport, Rapidly Deployable Across Waterways

AutoFlight's Zero-Carbon eVTOL Water Vertiport functions as a floating vertiport and operations center. It integrates eVTOL landing platforms, photovoltaic charging and storage, intelligent dispatch, and communication systems, enabling fast deployment without land-based construction. Its fully electric design supports take-off, landing, and charging while enabling real-time coordination with eVTOLs.

The water vertiport is compatible with AutoFlight's core models—including the industrial-grade White Shark, the 2-ton-class cargo model CarryAll, and the six-seat passenger eVTOL Prosperity—together forming a flexible, integrated land–sea–air mobility network.

Synergizing Sea and Air Across Five Key Sectors

The Sea–Air solution enhances efficiency across multiple mission profiles:

A New Paradigm for Low-Carbon Integrated Mobility

Amid growing global demand for sustainable transport, AutoFlight's water-based vertiport provides a low-impact approach to deploying urban and regional air mobility. By leveraging existing waterways, cities can rapidly deploy electric aviation infrastructure without major land development.

Developed with strategic partner CATL, the solution incorporates safe, high-performance battery systems and clean-energy technology across both eVTOLs and vertiports, supporting the development of a carbon-neutral air mobility ecosystem.

First Public Demonstration

AutoFlight conducted the first public demonstration of the Sea–Air solution at Dianshan Lake in Kunshan, where a 2-ton-class eVTOL took off from the Zero-Carbon Water Vertiport. A multi-aircraft formation flight followed, including live airdrop missions that highlighted the system's potential for emergency response and low-altitude logistics.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2830276/2__1.jpg

