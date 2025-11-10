Avid Bioservices appoints Dave Stewart as Chief Technology and Transformation Officer

The newly created role marks a major step in CEO Kenneth Bilenberg's vision to scale Avid for its next chapter of growth.

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avid Bioservices, Inc., a leading biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Dave Stewart as Chief Technology and Transformation Officer, a newly created role designed to advance the company's next phase of growth and evolution

The addition of this role represents an important step in CEO Kenneth Bilenberg's strategy to position Avid for continued expansion – and to be the easiest external partner to work with: reliable, predictable, and proactive at every stage.

"Avid has built tremendous momentum over the past several years, and as we look ahead, we are making deliberate investments in people, processes and the systems that will power our future," said Kenneth Bilenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avid Bioservices. "Knowing Dave as a key industry leader, I'm confident in the expertise and integrity he brings to this important role. His leadership supports our vision to be the easiest external partner to work with – reliable, predictable, and proactive at every stage – while continuing to expand what we already do exceptionally well for our clients and their patients."

In this new role, Stewart will lead Avid's integration of technology and process transformation initiatives across Avid's development and manufacturing network. His focus will include digital modernization, automation, and integration of new advanced tools and service capabilities across Avid's development and manufacturing network. Working closely with Avid's team, he will ensure the company's systems and platforms enable greater efficiency, alignment, and flexibility as the organization continues to expand.

"I've long admired Avid's reputation for quality and its unwavering focus on patients," said Stewart. "The people here care deeply about doing things the right way, and that commitment shows in every aspect of their work. Joining this team at such a dynamic point in its growth is a tremendous opportunity to contribute to a mission I believe in."

The addition of the CTTO role underscores Avid's commitment to continuous improvement and client partnership, ensuring the company remains agile and future ready as it expands capacity and capabilities across its facilities.

About Avid

Avid Bioservices is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in mammalian cell-culture manufacturing. Headquartered in the U.S. with a flawless FDA record, Avid is trusted by biopharmaceutical innovators worldwide for its agility, quality, and ability to navigate complex global regulatory landscapes. With experience supporting both emerging biotech and large multinational pharma companies, Avid provides end-to-end solutions from development through commercial supply.

Avid By the Numbers:

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2817531/Avid_Bioservices_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2817532/Avid_Bioservices_DStewart.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.