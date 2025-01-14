Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 14 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 16:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

BAIBYS™ Announces a Breakthrough in Fertility Treatment with a Newly CE Marked IVF System

14 gennaio 2025 | 15.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Autonomous Sperm Selection AI-based Robotic System is Poised to Transform the IVF Market

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BAIBYS™, a pioneering Israeli startup in AI-powered micro-robotics for Artificial Reproductive Technology (ART), today announced it has received the CE mark for its innovative BAIBYS™ system. This milestone enables the company to commercialize its autonomous sperm selection technology across Europe, marking a significant advancement in the field of In vitro fertilization (IVF).

The BAIBYS™ system represents a breakthrough in male fertility treatment. By combining advanced AI algorithms with machine vision technology, ideal sperm cells are autonomously selected at high magnification, according to World Health Organization (WHO) criteria. The system not only selects, but also physically picks up and isolates the ideal cells effortlessly within minutes, addressing critical challenges in current sperm selection procedures.

With male infertility accounting for approximately 50% of all infertility cases worldwide, and global sperm counts showing an alarming 50% decline over the past five decades with continued deterioration, BAIBYS™' technology addresses an increasingly critical need in fertility treatment.

Founded in 2020 by male fertility specialist Dr. Nino Guy Cassuto and electro-optics expert Gal Golov, BAIBYS™ has revolutionized sperm selection for IVF procedures. The company's AI algorithms analyze living sperm cells at high magnification, autonomously identifying and selecting optimal candidates based on peer-reviewed morphology and motility parameters. This revolutionary approach standardizes the selection process while dramatically reducing procedure time.

The company is now preparing for commercial deployment across European fertility clinics and will conduct clinical trials during 2025. As BAIBYS™ enters this expansion phase and finalizes its seed funding round, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for IVF treatments across Europe, before expanding to the USA and Asia.

About BAIBYS™

BAIBYS™ Fertility is a leading innovator in AI-powered fertility solutions, dedicated to improving IVF success rates through advanced technology. The company's autonomous sperm selection system combines artificial intelligence, machine vision, and micro-robotics to revolutionize fertility treatments. The BAIBYS™ system is designed to improve IVF success rates, reduce birth defects, and increase clinic throughput.

Media Contact:

Yaron Silberman PhD MBA, CEOMedia Relations info@baibys.com+972 77 332-0302

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vaa_HlxuAm0

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/baibys-announces-a-breakthrough-in-fertility-treatment-with-a-newly-ce-marked-ivf-system-302350508.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Altro Chimica_E_Farmacia ICT Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza IVF market Transform IVF Marked IVF System
Vedi anche
News to go
TikTok a Elon Musk? L'ipotesi della Cina e la risposta del social
News to go
Meteo, crollano temperature: arriva forte ondata di freddo
News to go
Bancomat, novità sulle commissioni: cosa cambia
News to go
Terzo mandato, Lega contraria a limite
News to go
Mattarella riceve Zelensky: "Pieno, costante e inalterato sostegno all'Ucraina"
Istanbul, il nuovo brano di Remo Anzovino - Guarda il video
News to go
Sciopero trasporti e scuola, oggi il primo stop del 2025
News to go
Carburanti, i prezzi di benzina e diesel
News to go
Bonus bollette 2025, limiti Isee e requisiti: come richiederlo
News to go
Trump: "Non escludo forza militare per Panama e Groenlandia"
Gb, da oggi scatta l'Eta: l'autorizzazione per viaggiare nel Regno Unito
News to go
228 anni fa la nascita del Tricolore italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza