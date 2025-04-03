circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa

Baisha’s San Yue San Festival: International Students Immersed in Vibrant Ethnic Culture

On Mar. 31, two college students, Assima Bissen and Cyrus Huang, from Hainan Lingshui Li'an International Education Innovation Pilot Zone, participated in the celebration of the traditional Li and Miao festival
On Mar. 31, two college students, Assima Bissen and Cyrus Huang, from Hainan Lingshui Li'an International Education Innovation Pilot Zone, participated in the celebration of the traditional Li and Miao festival "San Yue San" in Baisha Li Autonomous County, Hainan Province, China.
03 aprile 2025 | 12.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HAIKOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2025 - From March 30 to 31, Baisha Li Autonomous County in Hainan Province, China, hosted celebrations for the traditional Li and Miao ethnic festival "San Yue San". Two college students, Assima Bissen and Cyrus Huang, were invited from the Lingshui Li'an International Education Innovation Pilot Zone to experience the festivities. Guided by Zhang Chaoying, a local intangible cultural heritage inheritor of Li brocade, they joined in dancing around a bonfire, sharing a long-table banquet, and participating in a tea garden treasure hunt, immersing themselves in the vibrant fusion of ethnic cultures.


Assima Bissen, a Kazakh student at the Hainan International Institute of Beijing Language and Culture University, donned traditional Kazakh attire and danced alongside locals. Cyrus Huang, an art major at the Minzu University of China, captivated the crowd with improvised performances using his beloved suona (a traditional Chinese instrument), deeply engaging with Baisha's folk culture.

video cover

https://youtu.be/K8Fg9pQF21g


The third day of the third lunar month marks the traditional "San Yue San" festival of China's Li and Miao ethnic groups, celebrated with vibrant festivities in their cultural heartlands. In these gatherings, communities strengthen ethnic unity and collaboration through antiphonal singing, ancestral rituals, traditional costume displays, and demonstrations of intangible heritage skills like Li brocade weaving, while innovatively bridging traditional culture with modern society.

Nestled in the lush mountains of central Hainan, Baisha Li Autonomous County—renowned as "Hainan's Green Lung" and the hometown of China's earliest spring tea—boasts a tropical climate, dense forests, and rich ethnic traditions. This unique blend of natural beauty and cultural vitality makes it a paradise for nature enthusiasts and cultural explorers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Festival San Yue San cultura etnica Li e Miao Hainan Province Baisha Li Autonomous County
Vedi anche
News to go
Napoli, vasta operazione contro sfruttamento sessuale minorile online
News to go
Forbes, classifica degli uomini più ricchi del mondo: Musk in testa
News to go
Dazi Usa al via da oggi 2 aprile
News to go
Lievi miglioramenti per Papa Francesco: analisi nella norma
News to go
Taiwan, nuove manovre militari cinesi intorno all'isola
News to go
Banconote da 50 euro usurate e ritirate, ecco dove e perché
News to go
Ecobonus moto e motorini, chi ha diritto allo sconto
New to go
Appropriazione indebita, condannata Marine Le Pen: la sentenza
News to go
Unimpresa: "8,5 milioni di italiani a rischio povertà"
News to go
Ucraina, Trump: "Sono molto arrabbiato con Putin"
News to go
Aviaria, virus rilevato per la prima volta in una pecora
News to go
Sanità, l'allarme: ogni anno 10mila infermieri in meno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza