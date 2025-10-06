BC.GAME News Becomes Title Sponsor of Three-Time Champion T10 Cricket Team Deccan Gladiators

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME news, a global leader in blockchain-powered online entertainment, is proud to announce its role as the Title Sponsor of the Deccan Gladiators for the upcoming 2025 season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

As the team's Title Sponsor, the BC.GAME news logo will be prominently featured on the front of the Deccan Gladiators' jersey, securing the most visible placement during one of the fastest-growing cricket tournaments in the world. The partnership underscores BC.GAME news's ambition to play a major role in South Asia's sporting ecosystem while supporting high-impact, fan-centric activations.

The Deccan Gladiators have emerged as the most successful franchise in Abu Dhabi T10 history, having played five finals in the past six years and clinched the championship three times (2021, 2022, and 2024). Their consistency, explosive batting lineup, and tactical depth have made them a fan favorite globally and a benchmark for excellence in the 10-over format.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League, sanctioned by the ICC, is the world's only professional 10-over cricket tournament. Launched in 2017, it has quickly evolved into a premier spectacle that combines rapid-fire matches with international star power, attracting millions of viewers across Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

Daniel Choudhary, Director of Acquisitions at BC.GAME News, said: "We're thrilled to join forces with the Deccan Gladiators for the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League. Cricket is more than a sport — it's a movement that unites billions. We see this partnership as a unique opportunity to bring our community closer to the energy of live sports, while reinforcing our commitment to South Asia's passionate fans."

Udit Vats, CEO of Deccan Gladiators, added: "Partnering with BC.GAME news reflects our shared commitment to innovation, entertainment, and fan engagement. We're proud to have them as our Title Sponsor and look forward to achieving great things together — both on the pitch and across digital platforms."

The partnership will include interactive digital campaigns, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive fan experiences designed to merge the excitement of T10 cricket with BC.GAME news's dynamic online ecosystem.

With this collaboration, BC.GAME news continues to expand its global sports sponsorship portfolio, building authentic connections with new audiences in one of the world's fastest-growing cricket formats.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785574/image.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.