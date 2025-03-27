BE OPEN Art launches the second regional competition of 2025 to support emerging artists of Oceania

circle x black
Giovedì 27 Marzo 2025
27 marzo 2025
LUGANO, Switzerland, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN Art, an online gallery set up by Elena Baturina's humanitarian think-tank BE OPEN, continues to run BE OPEN Regional Art, the regional competition for emerging artists aimed to support those whose art best represents their regional, cultural and ethnic identities, for the third year now.

In 2025, the BE OPEN expert community will continue selecting those artists who best represent the artistic tradition of a certain region to feature in the BE OPEN Art gallery and offer them greater visibility.

The next stage of the third year of the programme run will cover the countries of Oceania: Australia, East Timor, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, New Zealand, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu. The stage will traditionally last for three months, and the regional winner for Oceania will be announced and awarded 500 euro in early July. This year, not only each regional winner selected by the public will be awarded a money prize, but the Founder's favourite as well.

In the meantime, artworks by 20 emerging artists from the listed countries will be posted at the online gallery every month, and a public vote will select the Regional Artist of the Month. At the end of the stage, one of the monthly winners will become the Artist of the Region, based on the amount of votes by the public and the BE OPEN art community members.

The regional competition runs alongside the regular ongoing work of BE OPEN Art, whose experts every month select 20 new artists for the gallery, using online voting to name the Artist of the Month and the Artist of the Year. 

Aiming to support emerging talent, BE OPEN Art selects artists at an early stage of their career who emphasize social consciousness and aesthetical solutions to the wrongs of the contemporary world. The project sees its mission in looking for new influencers in the art scene, and invites everyone to contribute.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative supported by Austria-based international philanthropist and businessperson Elena Baturina.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-art-launches-the-second-regional-competition-of-2025-to-support-emerging-artists-of-oceania-302413408.html

