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Beelink ME Pro Launches on Kickstarter With an Innovative Swappable Motherboard Design for Easier NAS Upgrades

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05 novembre 2026 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beelink today announced the Kickstarter launch of the ME Pro, a modular NAS available in two-bay and four-bay configurations. Its swappable motherboard design lets users upgrade performance or add drive bays as their needs change. The ME Pro uses cooling and vibration damping to help reduce operating noise and comes with Fygo OS preinstalled for file sync, backup, and remote access.

Modular Hardware for Flexible Upgrades and Quiet Operation

Storage Management, Media Collaboration, and Local AI Deployment

The Kickstarter campaign is now live, with early-bird offers available. Visit the Beelink ME Pro Kickstarter campaign for model and configuration details.

 

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