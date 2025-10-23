circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Beijing Irrigation Expo 2026: A Global Summit for Smart Agriculture and Technology Exploration

23 ottobre 2025 | 11.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheduled for March 30 to April 1, 2026, at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, the 12th Beijing International Irrigation Technology Expo & World Irrigation Technology Congress will be held concurrently with the Beijing International Modern Protected Agriculture Expo.

Recognized as China's most professional and largest event in its field, the expo serves as an innovation hub connecting global and domestic smart agriculture and irrigation technologies. It provides comprehensive coverage across the entire industry chain, featuring smart agriculture, protected agriculture, and irrigation technology.

With an exhibition area of 30,000 square meters, the event will showcase cutting-edge equipment and technologies from 800 enterprises across 33 countries and regions. The participating companies include 20 global industry leaders comprising Fortune 500 corporations and publicly listed companies.

The event is projected to attract over 35,000 professional buyers, encompassing core procurement entities such as provincial Departments of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, agricultural reclamation groups, and operation centers of large-to-medium irrigation districts from across China. The exhibition will also host delegation groups from renowned international institutions including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), world-leading scientific research and technology transfer organizations, as well as prominent agricultural investment and financial institutions.

In terms of international cooperation, the expo will feature key events such as the "International Special Promotion Session for Agricultural Irrigation Systems" and the "Global Procurement Matchmaking Conference." These sessions will bring together delegations from globally leading agricultural nations, assisting enterprises in expanding international partnerships and connecting with overseas procurement demands.

The event will feature multiple high-level concurrent sessions during the convention. Distinguished participants including senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, academicians from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, leading industry experts, and representatives from international organizations have been invited to share insights on the future of agricultural technology.

Exhibition space booking, forum registration, and advertising opportunities are now available. Looking forward to see you in ITE 2026.

Official Website: https://www.chinaite.com.cn/en/ 

Visitor Registration: http://s.whte.cn/d/t1fbbI 

Contact :Amy Hu   Tel:+86-15299102268  Mail: itebeijingamy@foxmail.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beijing-irrigation-expo-2026-a-global-summit-for-smart-agriculture-and-technology-exploration-302592650.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN05202 en US Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Festa del Cinema di Roma, oggi è il giorno di Luc Besson con 'Dracula' - Videonews della nostra inviata
Festa del Cinema, Tinto Brass sul red carpet accolto da applausi - Video
Massimo Boldi: "Con chi farei il film di Natale? Angelo Duro, mi piace molto"
Unicredit-Bpm, Tajani su Golden Power: "Io li avevo avvertiti" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, è il giorno di 'Io sono Rosa Ricci': la videonews
Russia, Putin annuncia esercitazioni nucleari - Video
L'ultima cena di Pasolini, a 50 anni dalla morte il racconto del ristoratore - Video
Ilaria Cucchi torna al Pertini: "Qui 16 anni fa mio fratello Stefano moriva di giustizia" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, è il giorno di Jafar Panahi e Carolina Crescentini con ‘Mrs Playmen’: la videonews
﻿Sollima su Netflix con 'Il Mostro': "Violenza e femminicidi, un passato che risuona ancora oggi" - Video
Trump cancella l'incontro con Putin? "Non voglio perdere tempo" - Video
Mattarella a Marcinelle: "Simbolo della dignità del lavoro" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza