BEKO AND MASSIMO BOTTURA: CRAFTING LASTING VALUE TOGETHER

Massimo Bottura is Beko's global brand ambassador, a partnership that took the spotlight at The Best Chef Awards in Milan, celebrating Beko's commitment and desire to innovate with a strong sense of reliability and sustainability.

ISTANBUL, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko, one of the leading brands in the global home appliances sector, proudly announces the appointment of Massimo Bottura as its global brand ambassador. This strategic collaboration builds on the long-standing relationship and trust between the Italian chef and Beko's parent company, founded on shared values of reliability, sustainability, and innovation.

The synergy between Beko and Massimo Bottura marks the beginning of a shared journey that looks to the future with both concreteness and inspiration. Their partnership reflects a shared commitment to creating lasting value, whether through appliances built to endure or culinary creations designed to inspire generations. Together, they champion a more reliable, thoughtful and sustainable way of living. Recognized by Time Magazine as one of the world's most sustainable companies - ranked 17th globally and #1 in its industry - Beko has chosen Massimo Bottura as its global brand ambassador: an alliance that celebrates responsible innovation and authentic passion. The Michelin-starred chef, visionary, and pioneer of sustainable gastronomy brings to Beko his revolutionary philosophy: turning every daily gesture into an act of love for the planet and for all.

A commitment translated into action

Bottura and Beko have always shared the same vision: uncompromising excellence, innovation that respects tradition, and a concrete commitment to sustainability. These values found a prestigious stage at The Best Chef Awards (Milan on October 2), where Beko was the official 'sustainability' partner.

The event, which brought together leading figures and emerging talents from the global culinary scene, celebrated cuisine as an art form and as a cultural bridge between traditions. In this context, Beko sponsored the "Terroir" Award, a recognition dedicated to the chef who demonstrated excellence across every stage of their gastronomic activity. A role model who combined production and cuisine, by innovating through new technologies or safeguarding traditional practices, while always placing sustainability and local communities at the heart of their work.

In this spirit, this year the "Terroir" Award went to Debora Fadul, DIACÁ, Città del Guatemala, Guatemala, who stood out for their remarkable ability to unite tradition and innovation, and for promoting a vision of gastronomy rooted in responsibility, respect, and environmental awareness.

The "Terroir" Award embodies the mission of creating a better future by fostering education in environmental respect and by preserving what was already valuable. A commitment that was further strengthened through the use of cutting-edge technological tools, such as those offered by Beko.

To seal this synergy, Massimo Bottura presented the award on stage as Beko's global brand ambassador, as a testament to the shared commitment to a future where gastronomic excellence and sustainability walk hand in hand.

About Beko

Beko, from Europe's No.1 Home Appliances Company*, is helping customers make confident choices with its highly reliable appliances that are rigorously tested for proven durability, ensuring they stand the test of time. The brand's essence is built on the motto of 'Beko state of mind', which defines the absolute confidence that customers have in making the right choices. Beko is committed to protecting the planet by designing and manufacturing innovative, reliable, efficient and sustainable products.

* Source Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 2025 edition, Beko Corp, Large Appliances as per "Major Appliances", GBO, retail volume, 2024 data.

