Berlin-based hallo theo announces €10 million seed round from Insight Partners to transform Germany's property management sector

BERLIN, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- hallo theo, a Berlin-based digital property management company, today announced the successful raise of a €10 million seed investment by global software investor Insight Partners. The new capital cements hallo theo as a market leader in digital property management in Germany, with the funds being used to expand its national footprint and progress its proprietary technology development.

Germany's property management sector faces huge inefficiencies—outdated technology, 20th century processes, and a lack of innovation have led to stagnation in the industry and growing frustration amongst property owners and tenants. hallo theo addresses these challenges by reimagining the work of a property manager with a clear technology-first approach. With cutting-edge automation and AI applications, hallo theo is helping transform property management with improved data quality, reaction times, and service offerings.

"There are more than €29 trillion worth of apartments in Germany, yet the average experience of an owner or tenant is underwhelming. Solving a problem of that scale drives our team to excellence every day," said Jona Schaeffer, Founder & CEO of hallo theo. "Today's technology will enable us to transform the way real estate is managed and dramatically improve the lives of millions of people. With Insight Partners, we have found a partner that not only understands our market deeply, but also matches our ambition to transform the largest asset class in the world for good."

Richard Matus, Principal at Insight Partners, remarked: "We were impressed by what Jona and the hallo theo team have accomplished over a short period of time, and their commitment to a larger vision. With their application of technology and AI to a large market in desperate need of innovation, hallo theo is poised to solve a problem that impacts the lives of millions, if not billions, of people in the world."

About hallo theohallo theo is a Berlin-based tech-startup in property management. The company uses technology and AI applications to transform the property management service, aiming to improve every aspect of the customer experience.

About Insight PartnersInsight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of September 30, 2024, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

