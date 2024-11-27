Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 17:20
comunicato stampa

comunicato stampa

Black Friday, White Smile: Oclean Unveils Exciting Black Friday Deals

27 novembre 2024 | 16.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oclean, leader in innovative oral care solutions, is thrilled to announce its biggest promotions of the year with Black Friday discounts on selected popular products. Customers across Europe can access substantial savings on a wide selection of toothbrushes, sanitizers, flossers, and more—making premium oral care accessible and affordable.

Black Friday Deals (Ends December 2)

Starting from now, Oclean kicks off Black Friday with up to 50% off on curated bundles and also sitewide discounts up to 30% off together with gifts on purchase. Shoppers can look forward to exceptional savings on Oclean most popular items, with added gifts and free shipping (subject to order value). Explore the full Black Friday selection: https://europe.oclean.com/pages/black-friday

Sitewide Offers and Additional Gifts

If the bundles are not convincing, customers can purchase based on their own wishes and still receive discounts and free gifts based on their total order value:

Note: The Sitewide Discounts Apply Automatically at Check Out, while, to receive the gift, the user must manually add it to the cart once the required amount is reached.

Sitewide discounts and additional gifts can be combined but they can't be used together with "Time-Limited Flash Sale" or ''SUPER SAVE BUNDLES''

About OcleanOclean is a leading innovator in oral care technology, committed to developing products that make professional-quality care accessible at home. From powerful smart sonic toothbrushes to advanced sanitizers, Oclean combines innovation, convenience, and affordability in every product.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567792/Oclean_Black_Friday.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2371947/4908305/Oclean_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/black-friday-white-smile-oclean-unveils-exciting-black-friday-deals-302317608.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Salute_E_Benessere Arredamento_E_Design ICT Salute_E_Benessere Moda Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Altro Customers across Europe can access substantial Londra can
