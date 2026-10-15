Blackview XPLORE 6 Now Available: 15km Ultra-Long-Range Photography, Dimensity 9400+, and 12000mAh Battery

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackview has officially launched the XPLORE 6, its latest premium rugged flagship, combining professional-grade photography, flagship-level performance, and extreme durability. Built around the spirit of "Unbreakable Witness," the XPLORE 6 is designed for those who push beyond limits, explore the unknown, and capture moments worth remembering. Featuring a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with up to 15km long-range photography when paired with a free teleconverter, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+, a 12000mAh silicon-carbon battery, and dual AMOLED displays, it brings a new level of capability to premium rugged smartphones.

Professional Photography: 50MP Periscope Telephoto and 15km Ultra-Long-Range Capture

The XPLORE 6 brings advanced long-range photography to rugged smartphones with its 50MP periscope telephoto camera and professional ZoomX G1 teleconverter, supporting up to 10× true optical zoom and ultra-long-range photography at distances of up to 15km when paired with the teleconverter.

Its quad-50MP camera system includes a 50MP main camera, 50MP periscope telephoto, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and 50MP front camera. From distant mountain peaks to fleeting moments in nature, the XPLORE 6 empowers users to see farther, capture more, and preserve what might otherwise go unseen.

Flagship Performance: Dimensity 9400+ and 18GB + 1TB Storage

The XPLORE 6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ 5G processor, built on a second-generation 3nm process with an all-big-core CPU architecture. Combined with up to 18GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, it delivers powerful performance for multitasking, gaming, and AI applications, with ample space to preserve every important moment.

Massive Battery: 12000mAh with 120W Fast Charging

Equipped with a 12000mAh silicon-carbon battery, the XPLORE 6 combines exceptional battery capacity with 120W wired fast charging and 80W wireless fast charging. It also supports operation in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 60°C, delivering dependable endurance so users can keep exploring and recording without interruption.

Dual AMOLED Displays: 3.2K LTPO and Smart Rear Screen

The XPLORE 6 features a 6.73-inch 3.2K LTPO AMOLED main display with a 1–120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 2600 nits peak brightness, delivering smooth visuals and enhanced outdoor visibility.

Its secondary AMOLED rear display provides quick access to notifications, compass information, music controls, and rear-camera selfie previews, keeping essential information within easy reach.

Extreme Durability: IP68, IP69K, and Dual-Waterproof USB Design

Built to withstand demanding conditions, the XPLORE 6 combines Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 with IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H protection standards for enhanced resistance to water, dust, and impacts.

Its innovative dual-waterproof USB port design eliminates the need for a traditional rubber port cover, bringing greater convenience and reliable protection to everyday use and outdoor adventures.

Smarter Experience: Android 16 and Hi Doki AI

Running all-new DokeOS 5.3 based on Android 16, the XPLORE 6 introduces enhanced personalization features, including depth-of-field wallpapers, customizable AOD clock styles, and refreshed interface designs.

The integrated Hi Doki AI assistant supports voice wake-up, intelligent Q&A, voice commands, and weather assistance. Additional connectivity features include 5G, eSIM, and dual-band positioning.

Pricing and Availability

Guided by the spirit of "Unbreakable Witness," the XPLORE 6 reflects Blackview's vision of a rugged flagship that goes beyond protection, empowering users to explore farther, overcome challenges, and capture the extraordinary.

The Blackview XPLORE 6 is now officially available for purchase, with promotional prices starting at $1,399 for the 512GB model and $1,599 for the 1TB model. Prices may vary by region.

For more information and the latest offers, visit the Blackview official online store.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blackview-xplore-6-now-available-15km-ultra-long-range-photography-dimensity-9400-and-12000mah-battery-302908280.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.