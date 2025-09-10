Bluecrux and Comet Group embark on Anaplan implementation to elevate demand planning and IBP capabilities

AALST, Belgium, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluecrux, Anaplan Innovator Partner of the Year, has kicked off the implementation of Anaplan at Comet, a global technology leader. This project marks a key milestone in Comet's transformation journey toward more advanced demand planning and integrated business planning (IBP). Building on a successful foundation phase, Bluecrux is now leading the implementation to bring Comet's planning vision to life.

Following a successful foundation phase earlier this year, during which a design playbook was created and user stories defined, Comet and Bluecrux have now entered the implementation phase. The current focus is on bringing those user stories to life, laying the groundwork for a scalable, collaborative planning solution.

Comet, a global technology leader in high-precision plasma control and x-ray solutions, is on a mission to build a more data-driven and agile supply chain. In an increasingly complex market, the company aims to strengthen its planning capabilities to better adapt to changing conditions, continuously improve operations, and enhance customer satisfaction and sustainability.

The Anaplan APS platform will serve as a central pillar in this transformation, fostering cross-functional alignment and enabling smarter, faster decision-making across the business. Go-live is anticipated in November 2025.

This collaboration reflects Comet's SCM ambition to become a globally integrated planning organization, led by a highly motivated team and recognized for world-class performance. With a strong track record of delivering scalable, future-ready solutions, Bluecrux is proud to support Comet in building a more agile, data-driven supply chain that embraces continuous improvement and drives long-term value.

About Bluecrux:

Bluecrux is a leading consulting and technology company specializing in transforming today's supply chains into the value chains of tomorrow. By combining deep industry expertise with innovative digital solutions like Anaplan and Binocs, Bluecrux empowers organizations to optimize planning, drive operational excellence, and achieve sustainable growth.

Learn more at www.bluecrux.com

About Comet:

Comet is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient, and eco-friendly. Our solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, as well as other industrial sectors such as automotive and aerospace.

Learn more at www.comet.tech

