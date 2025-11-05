BOE wraps up 2025 "Light the Way Forward" educational charity initiative, unlocking education equity with innovative technology

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 31, BOE held a closing ceremony of the "Light the Way Forward" educational charity initiative and the "100 Traditional Culture Lectures" program at the Palace Museum in Beijing. The display giant has carried out the "Light the Way Forward" initiative for a decade, and built 156 smart classrooms across 10 provincial-level regions in the country, benefiting over 70,000 teachers and students. As part of the initiative, the "100 Traditional Culture Lectures" program was jointly launched by BOE and the Palace Museum in 2023, aiming to leverage BOE's smart education solutions and digital technology to bring fine traditional Chinese culture into classrooms in remote areas. Over the course of one and a half years, the program has reached nearly 40 schools across multiple regions, benefiting more than 20,000 students. It has continuously promoted the sustainable, integrated development of technology, education, and culture, paving new paths for preserving and passing on cultural heritage.

"The 'Light the Way Forward' initiative has evolved into an open, diverse, and sustainable charity platform that not only provides hardware support but also empowers with content. It exemplifies BOE's commitment to fulfilling corporate social responsibility jointly with our partners. We always believe that technology is not a cold tool but is a powerful force that provides warmth," said a spokesperson of BOE.

BOE, a leader in digital culture innovation, is dedicated to advancing the integration of culture and technology through responsible practices. In recent years, BOE has cooperated with multiple cultural institutions in this regard, including the Palace Museum. This year, BOE assisted the Palace Museum with its centennial exhibition by jointly creating the glasses-free 3D digital exhibition "Meet the Colors of the Palace Museum" and the digital exhibition hall of the Qianlong Garden, highlighting the role of technology as a bridge that conveys beauty and connects diverse cultures. Going forward, BOE will uphold the "Open Next Earth" sustainable development concept and continue empowering education through technology and culture to light the way for even more children.

