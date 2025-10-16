Breda University Launches Ambitious Food Research Project on World Food Day

BREDA, Netherlands, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on World Food Day, Breda University of Applied Sciences (BUas) announces they will participate in a three-year food research project. Together with the Louis Bolk Institute and Wageningen University & Research (WUR) and a large group of partners, BUas will examine how the way we eat in professional environments can change for the better. BUas will test in company canteens of hospitals how hospital staff and external visitors can be further encouraged to make healthier and more sustainable food choices.

The FUEL research is socially relevant since more and more countries worldwide are struggling with rising obesity rates and chronic diseases, while at the same time the climate crisis demands more sustainable food production and consumption. "Company restaurants and hospital catering outlets reach millions of people every day, but they are not making the most of their opportunity to encourage healthy and sustainable choices," explains BUas senior lecturer and researcher Michel Altan. "By changing this, we can make a significant impact on both health and sustainability. There is still a stigma that healthy food is not tasty, and as a result, the food offered by caterers is often less healthy than it could be."

BUas will participate in this innovative research project and develop evidence-based strategies going beyond traditional information campaigns. This international educational institute combines insights from behavioural science, nutrition science and organisational psychology to design effective interventions. The research focuses on three pillars: strategic menu adjustments, smart communication, and nudging techniques that make healthy choices easier.

"What makes this project unique is that we will not only look at the caterer and behaviour in the restaurant, but also investigate whether people continue to make these healthier choices at home," says Altan. "We will measure effects that are essential for sustainable behavioural change."

The staff of company restaurants are central to the BUas approach because the effectiveness of healthy food choices depends on acceptance by the service staff. More and more organisations recognise that healthy and sustainable food choices are important. Previous research has already shown that the employees' role and contribution to food production or food supply is even more important: their motivation, skills, and possibilities are decisive in encouraging guests to make healthy and sustainable food choices. The university of applied sciences will therefore develop concrete tools and training courses that support kitchen and service staff in their role as 'change agents' with knowledge, skills, and a supportive working environment.

The decision to announce the project on World Food Day is symbolic. This international UN day draws attention to food security and healthy nutrition worldwide every year.

Note for editors

Breda University of Applied Sciences (BUas) is an internationally oriented higher education institute in Breda. Specialised in the study domains of Tourism, Leisure & Events, Hotel & Facility Management, Built Environment, Logistics Management, Game Design, Creative Business, and Data Science & AI.

