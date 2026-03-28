/C O R R E C T I O N -- Nestlé/

In the news release, Thieves Make a Break For It as 12 Tonnes of KITKAT Go Missing, issued 27-Mar-2026 by Nestlé over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that it has been reported that this theft could lead to a supply shortage ahead of Easter. Nestlé has confirmed that this is incorrect – the incident will have no impact on supply or trade, and there is no shortage risk. The complete, corrected release follows:

Thieves Make a Break For It as 12 Tonnes of KITKAT Go Missing

Over 400,000 KITKAT chocolates have disappeared during transit and may now be circulating across Europe

VEVEY, Switzerland, March 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KITKAT today confirmed that a truck transporting 413,793 units of its new chocolate range has been stolen during transit in Europe.

The shipment, weighing approximately 12 tonnes, disappeared last week while en route between production and distribution locations. Having left Central Italy last week, the bars were to be distributed throughout Europe - with the 1,250-1,350km route eventually terminating in Poland. The vehicle and its contents remain unaccounted for, and investigations are ongoing in close collaboration with local authorities and supply chain partners.

While there is no risk associated with the product itself and partners have been alerted, KITKAT believes the missing items could enter unofficial sales channels across European markets.

The theft comes shortly after a joint report¹ from the International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) and the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) EMEA, which outlined an alarming rise in cargo theft and freight fraud - with more sophisticated methods of deception becoming increasingly common.

A KITKAT spokesperson said:

"We've always encouraged people to have a break with KITKAT - but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate.

Whilst we appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes. With more sophisticated schemes being deployed on a regular basis, we have chosen to go public with our own experience in the hope that it raises awareness of an increasingly common criminal trend."

Consumers are requested to not attempt to locate, handle or recover any stolen goods and to not take any direct action. Any relevant information should be shared with local law enforcement authorities.

KITKAT will continue to support the investigation and provide further updates as appropriate.

Notes To Editors

1. IUMI and TAPA EMEA report.

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