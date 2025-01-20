Can-Am Charges to 2nd Place Overall in First Dakar Rally Outing with the Maverick R

Can-Am's factory race drivers also clinched ten consecutive stage victories and multiple podium sweeps.

VALCOURT, QC, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Can-Am, iconic brand of BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO), earned a second-place finish and ten stage wins in the 2025 Dakar Rally, proving the performance and toughness of the Maverick R platform in some of the most demanding conditions in the world. South Racing Can-Am factory racer Francisco "Chaleco" López led the charge with five stage wins, the most stages of any racer in the T4 Side-by-Side Vehicle (SSV) Class, en route to a second-place overall finish. Sara Price and Jeremías González Ferioli also claimed stage wins and podiums throughout the rally, though they were ruled out of overall contention due to issues early in the race. South Racing's João Monteiro showed strong pace finishing seventh, while Dakar Rally rookie Hunter Miller notched an impressive and memorable top-ten overall finish.

"Our team put in an incredible effort at Dakar this year," said Jean-Francois Leclerc, BRP Race Manager. "This race always presents unique and unpredictable challenges and this year was no exception. I'm proud of how our drivers, team and partners at South Racing adapted and persevered throughout the rally. With 10 stage wins and multiple stage podium sweeps, we've proven the capabilities of the Maverick R. There are a lot of positives to take away from this year and we look forward to coming back even stronger next year."

Chaleco López started the rally with a strong second-place finish on the first stage. Stage two, the 48-hour Chrono stage, featured tricky dunes that cost the Chilean valuable time in the overall classification. From there, Chaleco displayed impressive determination and skill as he collected wins on stages three, five, six, nine and ten and moved his way up the overall standings. Chaleco and his co-pilot, Juan Pablo Latrach, finished the rally with a total time of 61 hours 19 minutes and 15 seconds, securing a runner-up finish in the T4 SSV Class.

"This was our first time racing the Maverick R at Dakar. The first week was tough, the car performed great, but we faced some challenges which cost us valuable time during the 48-hour stage. After that, things turned around. We started winning stage after stage, and the vehicle felt solid. We went from a rough start to a strong finish, proving that we have a fantastic foundation to build on and to keep winning in this category. I'm thrilled with what we've accomplished. A huge 'thank you' to the Can-Am factory and the South Racing team for their support and for providing us with an incredible unit," said Chaleco López.

After scoring a stage win in her rookie year at Dakar in 2024, Sara Price was motivated to contest for the overall win in 2025. Unfortunately, Price and her co-pilot, Sean Berriman, encountered issues on stage two and were forced to withdraw from the overall rally contention. In the following stages, she showcased her driving prowess, collecting a total of three stage wins.

"It's been crazy to look back at this year's Dakar with all of the ups and downs. There was a lot of growth between my first and second Dakar. This is one I will never forget. I'm also grateful to have such a great team behind me and to get to race the incredible Maverick R with Sean. He has been an amazing navigator and he did a phenomenal job. It also feels great to get three stage wins. I think we progressed a lot this year. Unfortunately, we had some bad luck that took us out of the overall, but we showed tenacity and grit every day, never giving up," said Sara Price.

After a strong second-place finish in the prologue, Jeremías González Ferioli had a consistent start to the rally remaining in the top ten overall until stage four. The Argentinian faced issues on stage four that removed him from overall contention. Still motivated, Ferioli and co-pilot, Pedro Gonzalo Rinaldi, continued the rally and scored back-to-back stage wins on stages seven and eight, in addition to several stage podiums.

"It was a tough first week. We had some issues, but they were very important because we learned a lot. Once we solved those issues after our rest day, we started to have a good race and we were very satisfied with our pace. Gonzalo also did a great job navigating. We finished almost every stage in the top three and won two stages. It's a bittersweet feeling because we were going to Dakar to fight for the podium, but we learned a lot and we will come back stronger. The whole team did an awesome job, winning 10 consecutive stages and P2 overall. It was a very good Dakar for the team and the new Maverick R," said Jeremías González.

First-time Dakar Rally competitor Hunter Miller showed his resilience, skill and determination, fighting through every kilometer of the race to score a tenth-place finish. Miller and co-pilot, Andrew Short, achieved a fourth-place finish on stage four, proving that they have the pace to run with the lead group and making their mark in this iconic event.

"I'm relieved to have made it to the finish line of Dakar, completing every kilometer, but I'm also disappointed at the same time. I was having the time of my life learning a new form of racing and felt like I was really starting to come to grips with it. Dakar is by far the most challenging thing I have ever done. I'm excited to practice everything I learned over the next year as well as help to develop the Maverick R into its full potential," said Hunter Miller.

The 12-day, 8,000-kilometer race across the unforgiving Saudi Arabian desert is widely regarded as the ultimate test of driver and machine. With support from South Racing, the Can-Am Factory racers displayed the potential of the Maverick R in its inaugural Dakar Rally appearance, capturing all but two stage wins. The Maverick R's cutting-edge tall-knuckle suspension design, seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and turbo-chared three-cylinder Rotax engine thrived in the grueling desert terrain. The team leaves the Dakar Rally with a profound sense of accomplishment and invaluable experience that will fuel their drive for next year's challenge.

