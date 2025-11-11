Captain D's Makes a Big Splash in the UK with Grand Opening of Its First European Restaurant

Over 1,500 guests served on opening day as the iconic American seafood brand debuts at Westwood Cross Shopping Centre in Broadstairs, Kent

BROADSTAIRS, England, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, America's iconic seafood and chicken restaurant established in 1969, has proudly opened its first-ever UK and European flagship restaurant at Westwood Cross Shopping Centre in Broadstairs, Kent. The milestone launch marks a major step in the brand's international expansion and introduces British diners to authentic American Southern-style seafood.

The launch drew enthusiastic crowds, with guests lining up early to enjoy Captain D's signature Nashville-style fish and chips. The new restaurant showcases the brand's modern fast-casual concept, featuring a coastal-inspired interior, contemporary design, and a menu of freshly prepared favourites including hand-battered fish, golden shrimp, crispy chicken tenders, and its famous hush puppies.

"This grand opening is a proud and emotional moment for us," said Daryl Stutchbury, CEO of Captain D's UK. "The overwhelming response from the public has exceeded all expectations. We were delighted to serve over 1,500 fish and chips meals on opening day alone."

The grand opening celebration on 20 October 2025 was attended by Councillor George Rusiecki, Shadow Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Property (Conservative Party, Bradstowe Ward), and Councillor Qaisar Abbas, the 49th Deputy Mayor of Thurrock, who performed the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Captain D's senior leadership team, including Brad Reed, Chief Development Officer, and Hair Parra, Senior Vice President of International Operations and Development, travelled from the U.S. for the event.

"The success of our UK debut highlights the global appetite for great seafood and a welcoming, family-friendly experience. This is just the beginning of Captain D's journey across Europe and the globe," said Parra.

The Broadstairs restaurant is the first of 20 planned UK locations, with future sites in Sussex and Hampshire already in development.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states and three countries. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for over 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, salmon, and whitefish as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favourite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

