Castrol launches 'Castrol CORE', an integrated thermal management offer for data centres

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to rising demand for AI and high-performance computing, Castrol today launched Castrol CORE, a new end-to-end offer for its data centre thermal management business. The offer is designed to help customers manage increasingly complex cooling requirements from early-stage design through to daily operations.

Castrol CORE marks a shift from Castrol's existing product-led cooling business towards an integrated, service-led approach that brings together a network of product, infrastructure, design and service partners, giving customers a single point of contact across the value chain rather than having to coordinate with multiple suppliers.

Under Castrol CORE, Castrol will work with customers earlier in the development of data centre infrastructure, adding new capabilities in design to its existing support for deployment, start-up, operation and maintenance. The move is based on Castrol's industry research which found growing demand for integrated thermal management solutions that reduce the complexity of working with multiple technologies and suppliers. The research also highlighted supply chain challenges and the high cost of failure as significant concerns for the industry.

Central to the offer are Castrol's cooling technologies, which have been tested and validated with leading chip and hardware manufacturers including NVIDIA and Intel. This gives customers confidence that the technology can keep pace with next-generation AI infrastructure. The offer is backed by Castrol's global technology and testing facilities – including labs in the UK, US, Germany and China, alongside joint laboratories across Asia and a network of service providers across more than 150 countries. The network enables continued on-ground testing, validation and monitoring throughout a facility's lifetime, and helping customers reduce the risk of costly downtime.

Peter Huang, Global President of Data Centre and Thermal Management at Castrol, said: "Customers are telling us they do not simply want another standalone product. They want experienced partners that can help them solve the complete thermal management challenge. We are bringing together proven technology, global reach and, critically, design expertise so we can work with customers at every stage of a project, giving them the peace of mind to focus on what's next."

In Asia Pacific, Castrol has built a regional data centre design team supported by local specialists, reflecting the pace at which the region is adopting new cooling infrastructure. This approach is already being tested in practice: Castrol has completed a proof-of-concept programme with a leading data centre operator in China and is now working with global operators on additional proof-of-concept projects.

Backed by more than 127 years of experience formulating fluids for mission-critical applications, Castrol CORE will initially focus on data centre cooling systems, while providing a platform for Castrol's thermal management offer to expand into other applications over time.

About Castrol

Castrol, one of the world's leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fuelling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea, and space for over 127 years. Castrol serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology.

For more information, please visit: www.castrol.com

Castrol CORE is Castrol's integrated Cooling solution offer, bringing together design expertise, cooling technology and lifecycle services to support customers with mission-critical cooling requirements.

Castrol CORE is designed to support data center cooling system requirements from early-stage design and specification through deployment, start-up, operation, maintenance and ongoing support.

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