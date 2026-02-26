CD&R Foundation Supports Three Non-Profits in Latest Grants to Advance Economic Opportunity and Employment in UK

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CD&R ("CD&R" or the "Firm") today announced that the CD&R Foundation (the "Foundation") has made grants totalling £1.3 million to three UK non-profit organisations, which will be disbursed over the next three years. These organisations, identified as CD&R's Talent Solution Partners ("TSPs"), will support the Foundation's work to advance equity through opportunity for untapped talent.

Since its inception in 2021, the Foundation has committed approximately £26 million to 37 organisations, via its local TSP programmes in the U.S. and UK. This latest round of grants is awarded to Business Launchpad, IMO Charity and Streets of Growth. They join existing UK-based Foundation TSPs MCR Pathways, Generation UK, Sister System and Football Beyond Borders, bringing the Foundation's current and alumni UK-based TSP representation to 10 high-impact non-profit organizations.

This cohort of TSPs provides social, educational and employment support to untapped talent from ages 10 through to 30. The organisations seek to make interventions early in young people's lives and school careers to help them exit difficult social situations, stay in education and thrive in employment.

"At the CD&R Foundation, we look for organisations that meet young people where they are and help unlock what's possible for them over the long term," said Randy Moore, President of the Foundation. "Streets of Growth, Business Launchpad and IMO Charity are doing exactly that — combining deep community roots with practical pathways into education and employment. We're proud to support their work and to welcome them into our UK TSP network."

These TSPs were selected through a strategic partnership with UK-based non-profit Impetus and with the support of CD&R's London Foundation Council, which consists of CD&R partners and employees. The Foundation's London-based Council's 13-members have responsibility for reviewing materials, interviewing non-profit executive leadership and ultimately recommending a slate of TSPs with associated grant quantum for the Foundation Board of Directors' approval. With these decisions, the Foundation provides both vital, long-term and unrestricted funding and needs-based volunteerism to the organisations it supports.

Dave Novak, CD&R Co-President said, "Supporting organisations that expand access to education and employment is a natural extension of how we think about long-term value at CD&R. We believe strong communities and strong businesses go hand in hand. Investing in these TSPs reflects our conviction that expanding economic opportunity is not just the right thing to do — it is central to building a more inclusive and resilient future."

Details on the Foundation and mission statements for each of the UK and U.S. Foundation TSPs and their nationwide programmes can be found below and at the following link: Foundation — CD&R | Building Businesses Building Value

About Impetus

Impetus transforms the education and employment outcomes of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. We do this by using our deep expertise and high calibre networks to give the best non-profits in these sectors the essential ingredients to have a real and lasting impact. Through a powerful combination of long-term funding, direct capacity building support from our experienced team and our pro bono partners, alongside research and policy influencing to drive lasting systems change, we work towards a society where all young people can thrive in school, pass their exams and unlock the doors to sustained employment, for a fulfilling life. Learn more about Impetus at www.impetus.org.uk

About CD&RFounded in 1978, CD&R is a leading private investment firm with a strategy of generating strong investment returns by building more robust and sustainable businesses through the combination of skilled investment experience and deep operating capabilities. In partnership with the management teams of its portfolio companies, CD&R takes a long-term view of value creation and emphasizes positive stewardship and impact. The firm invests in businesses that span a broad range of industries, including industrial, healthcare, consumer, technology and financial services end markets. CD&R is privately owned by its partners and has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr.com and follow the firm's activities through LinkedIn.

