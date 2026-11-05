Center for Creative Leadership Names Patrick Mullane President and Chief Executive Officer

Former head of Harvard Business School Online & Executive Education to lead CCL's next phase of growth

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Creative Leadership (CCL)® has named Patrick Mullane President and Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Martin Schneider, who retired in August 2026 after almost four years leading the organization.

Mullane joins CCL after nearly 11 years at Harvard Business School, most recently as Executive Director of Harvard Business School Online & Executive Education, where he oversaw the growth and expansion of the school's online and non-degree programs. Earlier in his career, he served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force and worked as an entrepreneur, senior operations leader, and CEO.

"I believe that high-quality leadership is one of the world's scarcest and most valuable resources," said Mullane. "That belief is part of what drew me to CCL. Leadership has the power to shape culture, drive performance, and hold steady when the world doesn't. CCL partners with organizations worldwide to create that type of leadership."

"Following a comprehensive search, we are delighted to welcome Patrick as CCL's next President and Chief Executive Officer," said Peter Richardson, chair of CCL's Board of Trustees. "He combines strategic vision, deep expertise in executive education, and a passion for developing leaders who make a difference. Patrick is ready and eager to begin working with our teams and our clients to build on CCL's legacy and advance our mission well into the future."

Mullane arrives as rapid advances in technology and growing economic and geopolitical complexity reshape what organizations need from their leaders. CCL has been investing to meet that need. Recent launches include Succession Reimagined, a research-based program on succession planning for senior leaders, and My Studio™, an AI-powered leadership development workspace within CCL Passport™ that enables L&D teams build and evaluate customized programs faster.

"Leadership has never been more important, and CCL has an extraordinary opportunity to help more leaders navigate disruption and lead well in a changing world," Mullane said. "I'm excited to build on nearly 60 years of world-class research and to work with our teams and clients to extend CCL's reach."

Mullane holds a B.S. in Mathematics from the University of Notre Dame, an M.S. in Project and Systems Management from Golden Gate University, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He is relocating from Boston to Greensboro, N.C., and will be based at CCL's global headquarters.

At the Center for Creative Leadership (CCL), we believe the most powerful force in any organization is its people. We partner with organizations worldwide to build leaders and the leadership ecosystems around them, applying our nearly 60 years of experience and research to convert leadership potential into a measurable performance advantage. CCL designs and delivers custom leadership solutions, open-enrollment programs, leadership coaching services, assessments, and enterprise leadership development subscriptions for clients across North America, Europe, India, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

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