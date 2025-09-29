CGN OPEN DAY Connects Four Continents with Clean Energy and Culture

France, Namibia, Laos, and Brazil showcase innovation, responsibility, and community engagement

PARIS, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) successfully hosted its CGN OPEN DAY 2025, an international event held simultaneously across four continents. From Paris to Husab, from Mueang Xay to Ceará, participants witnessed how clean energy projects are shaping a greener future while fostering cultural understanding and social responsibility.

Across France, Namibia, Laos, and Brazil, students, families, and community members joined CGN employees to explore renewable energy facilities and take part in cultural activities. The CGN OPEN DAY events highlighted how the company integrates advanced technology with education, ecology, and community connection.

France: A Classroom of Youth and Innovation

At CGN Europe Energy headquarters in Paris La Défense, more than 20 students from the University of Versailles explored the company's operation control center. They were fascinated by the digital system managing wind farms in France, the UK, Belgium, and Ireland. Engineers explained how turbines withstand storms, how acoustic monitoring protects birds and bats, and how projects evolve from site selection to grid connection.

Namibia: Family Bonds at the Husab Uranium Mine

Near the Atlantic coast, nearly 80 employees' family members joined a long-awaited Family Open Day at Husab Uranium Mine. Children marveled at giant mining trucks "as tall as houses" and learned how uranium ore is transformed step by step. Interactive quizzes and science talks turned the site into a joyful classroom.

Brazil: Solar Energy Meets Ecology

In Ceará state, the Lagoinha Solar Plant became a "nature and science classroom" for local schoolchildren. After safety lessons, they touched photovoltaic panels and asked how sunlight turns into electricity. Engineers explained using simple analogies, while environmental experts showed how the plant coexists with bird nests, animals, and greenery.

Laos: Tradition Meets Innovation on CGN OPEN DAY

In Oudomxay province, students and teachers participated in CGN OPEN DAY at the Northern Clean Energy Project. They practiced traditional weaving at the "CGN Shimmer Workshop" before touring a solar demonstration site. The initiative showcased how CGN supports women's employment and advances clean energy development in Laos.

One Theme, Many Voices

The global CGN OPEN DAY 2025 carried a shared mission: Developing Clean Energy to Benefit Mankind. By combining technology, education, and cultural dialogue, CGN demonstrates its role as a responsible global partner.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784251/CGN_OPEN_DAY_Connects_Four_Continents_Clean_Energy_Culture_Near_Atlantic.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.