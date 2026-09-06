Changhong at IFA 2026: From Going Global to Going Local

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2026, Changhong unveiled a new lineup of AI-powered home appliances spanning TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners and laundry appliances. Centered on real-life scenarios, the company is bringing AI technologies designed to better understand everyday needs into the product experience, highlighting its transition from technological innovation toward more intuitive living experiences. The showcase also signals Changhong's continued localization efforts.

The concept comes to life across Changhong's latest AI products. The Q60S Pro TV features the Changhong LeDong AI sports platform, extending the TV beyond a traditional content screen into a space for family fitness and interaction. An AI human-sensing air conditioner can recognize users' locations and habits and adjust airflow accordingly, while an AI refrigerator uses intelligent sensing to help users take a more proactive approach to food freshness. Rather than adding complexity, Changhong is making everyday life simpler.

This is at the heart of Changhong's exploration of "seamless technology"—technology that works quietly in the background. The best technology does not always need to be seen; it simply helps people worry less.

A distinctive cultural element is also finding its way into Changhong's smart product experience. The brand has incorporated the giant panda into AI assistant interactions, bringing greater warmth and approachability to AI-powered TVs and other home appliances. Closely associated with Changhong's Sichuan heritage, the panda also provides a natural way to bring a recognizable element of Chinese culture into the technology experience.

Skiing offers another bridge to European lifestyles. In recent years, Changhong has continued to strengthen its presence in Europe with CHiQ as an important brand vehicle, building closer connections with local consumers through sports partnerships, including sponsorship of FIS Ski World Cup events in Germany, collaboration with the German Ski Association and its role as an official partner of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup. More than a sporting platform, skiing allows CHiQ to connect the speed, passion and outdoor spirit of the sport with its product experience, bringing technology closer to the way European consumers live.

Behind these initiatives is a deeper commitment to localization. From product experience and brand expression to sports, culture and local lifestyles, Changhong is creating more diverse touchpoints with the European market. From "going global" to "going local," the company is moving beyond products and channels toward a deeper integration of its brands, technology and the markets it serves.

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