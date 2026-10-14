Chillventa 2026: Hitachi Scroll Compressor Makes Independent Debut, Strengthening Its European Presence

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi scroll compressor is making its first independent appearance at Chillventa 2026, held from October 13 to 15. At Booth 1-637 of Exhibition Centre Nuremberg (NürnbergMesse), Hitachi scroll compressor is showcasing heat pump compressor solutions compatible with R-290 and R-454C refrigerants, as well as compressor technologies for a wide range of thermal management applications. The debut underscores Hitachi scroll compressor's commitment to the European market and its intention to further strengthen collaboration with industry partners across the region.

As Europe advances its energy transition, growing heat pump adoption, evolving refrigerant regulations, and increasing demand for lower-GWP solutions are reshaping the HVAC industry. Manufacturers are seeking compressor technologies that can support changing refrigerant requirements while maintaining system performance, reliability, and operational safety. In response, Hitachi scroll compressor continues to develop compressor technologies for different refrigerants and system architectures, giving customers more options as they upgrade their product portfolios to meet changing market and regulatory requirements.

Heat Pump Solutions for Evolving Refrigerant Requirements

A key highlight at Chillventa 2026 is Hitachi's DC inverter compressor designed for low-ambient heat pump applications using R-290. R-290 is a natural refrigerant with a GWP100 (Global Warming Potential over a 100-year time horizon) of 0.02, considerably below many conventional refrigerants. The solution is well suited for residential and commercial heat pump applications, expanding Hitachi's compressor options for manufacturers developing systems around lower-GWP refrigerants.

Hitachi scroll compressor is also showcasing its R-454C-compatible DC inverter compressor. With a GWP100 of 146, R-454C provides an alternative for manufacturers navigating refrigerant transitions while balancing energy efficiency, system performance, safety, and evolving market requirements. Combined with Hitachi's broader compressor portfolio, the solution gives manufacturers greater flexibility in developing heat pump and HVAC systems for evolving market requirements.

Extending Compressor Technologies Across Applications

Beyond heat pumps, Hitachi scroll compressor is extending its technologies across a growing range of cooling and thermal management applications. The portfolio on display includes fixed-speed compressors for refrigeration applications, horizontal scroll compressors for transport thermal management, and DC inverter compressors for energy storage temperature control. Hitachi scroll compressor is also exploring opportunities across emerging applications such as data center thermal management, reflecting the expanding role of compressor technologies across different industries.

"Europe's energy transition is creating new requirements across heating, cooling and thermal management," said Wisdom Hao, GM of Guangzhou Bosch Home Comfort Compressor Technology Co. Ltd. "We want to support customers with efficient, reliable compressor technologies that address evolving system and refrigerant requirements. Chillventa allows us to engage directly with partners across Europe, better understand their needs and explore how we can work together to develop solutions for the next generation of products."

Backed by decades of compressor development experience, a diverse product portfolio, global service capabilities and continued investment in R&D, Hitachi scroll compressor is committed to advancing its technologies in step with customers' evolving needs.

Visitors to Chillventa 2026 are invited to meet the Hitachi scroll compressor team at Booth 1-637 to explore its latest compressor technologies and discuss potential collaboration opportunities.

About Hitachi scroll compressor

Since pioneering the world's first scroll compressor for air-conditioning applications in 1983, Hitachi scroll compressor has continued to advance compressor technologies across HVAC, refrigeration, railway, and other thermal management applications. Backed by more than 80 years of engineering expertise, Hitachi scroll compressor delivers high-quality compressor solutions recognized for reliability, performance, and continuous innovation worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://compressors.hitachiaircon.com/en.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chillventa-2026-hitachi-scroll-compressor-makes-independent-debut-strengthening-its-european-presence-302908209.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.