circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Clarios Acquires Maxwell Technologies Extending Commitment to New Low Voltage Energy Storage Opportunities

12 novembre 2025 | 13.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Maxwell to operate as an independent business in the Clarios portfolio

GLENDALE, Wis., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios, a global leader in low-voltage energy storage solutions, today announced its acquisition of Maxwell Technologies, a manufacturer of supercapacitor cells and modules utilized in mobility, grid and onsite power applications, including for data centers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This strategic move strengthens Clarios' position in high-performance, short-duration energy storage solutions. Unlike conventional batteries, supercapacitors charge and release energy almost instantly – perfect for storing excess energy and supporting systems during sudden spikes in peak demand. Supercapacitors deliver up to 1 million cycles, operate across extreme temperatures (-40°C / -40°F to +65°C / 149°F), and require no maintenance or fire-risk mitigation. Key benefits for Clarios include:

Maxwell Technologies brings decades of innovation in supercapacitor systems. With over 85 million supercapacitor cells shipped and applications spanning U.S. energy generation, grid stabilization, automotive, transportation, and industrial automation, Maxwell's technology enhances Clarios' ability to deliver next-generation energy storage solutions.

"Maxwell's supercapacitors are designed to provide customers with high-power energy storage solutions that emphasize reliability, safety, and long life," said Mark Wallace, CEO of Clarios. "This integration strengthens our ability to serve our automotive customers and creates a long-term opportunity to expand our presence in non-automotive sectors. Maxwell's existing customer relationships in Data Centers, Grid, Military and Industrial applications will be maintained and actively developed under Clarios' leadership."

Clarios will operate Maxwell Technologies as an independent U.S. based business unit.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

About Maxwell Technologies

Maxwell Technologies specializes in the development and manufacturing of energy storage and power delivery products. Their offerings include supercapacitors and other energy storage solutions for a wide range of applications, such as: Automotive, Data Centers, Grid Applications, Military, and Industrial applications.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573556/Clarios_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarios-acquires-maxwell-technologies-extending-commitment-to-new-low-voltage-energy-storage-opportunities-302611736.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Energia Trasporti_E_Logistica Energia ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Dall'Ucraina al Medio Oriente, si apre oggi in Canada G7 Esteri con Tajani: videonews dal nostro inviato
Dal carcere all'atelier, Manuel e la sartoria che cambia la vita - Video
Peppe Vessicchio, l'ultimo grande applauso ai funerali nella 'sua' Montesacro - Video
Vessicchio, la dedica di Fabio Fazio a Che tempo che fa - Video
Giustizia, Parodi (Anm): "Disservizio informatico? Risolto in 12 ore ma App inadeguata" - Video
Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro: "Il mondo si vergogna di esprimere le emozioni" - Video
De Niro contro Trump: "Noi americani non vogliamo una dittatura fascista" - Video
Sanremo, Conti: "Rumors e polemiche? Sono il bello, spero che ci siano" - Video
Droga, flash mob +Europa alla Conferenza nazionale: "Fallite politiche del governo"
Savona, barca a fuoco al largo di Bergeggi: a bordo 9mila litri di carburante - Video
Abodi: “Alle Atp Finals nessuno vorrà fare da damigella d’onore a Sinner e Alcaraz” - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza