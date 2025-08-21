CNA offers “paid media release” service in partnership with Media OutReach Newswire

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2025 -CNA, the global news and current affairs brand of Mediacorp, is offering a new service which allows businesses and brands from around the world to seamlessly publish their media releases in a dedicated section on its flagship website, cna.asia, via its very first partner, Media OutReach Newswire.

This new third-party paid content service offers businesses unprecedented access to one of the most trusted news platforms in Asia. Ms Jennifer Kok, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Media OutReach, said: "It is an honour to be the first newswire partner as CNA launches its new third-party content service. This partnership shows that the investment we have undertaken to deliver corporate news releases from public relations and investor relations professionals, and government bureaus across the Asia Pacific region has garnered recognition from the media. Based on data from Similarweb, we know that the highest readership can be attributed to local media, thus our focus will continue to be on forming content partnerships with local media in Southeast Asia, ASEAN, APAC, Africa, Middle East and globally."

Commenting on the new media release distribution service, Mr Yong Chung Jin, Head of Business Operations at CNA, said: "This service is separate from our editorial operations. It is a partnership which will allow corporates and newsmakers a unique opportunity to showcase their latest developments and amplify their visibility by leveraging on CNA's strong presence online to reach its highly engaged audiences around the world."

Since its launch in 1999, CNA has evolved into a global news brand reaching audiences around the world with its award-winning range of content from breaking news to documentaries and current affairs programmes. Its website, cna.asia, attracts more than 90 million page views, and nearly 12 million unique visitors each month (Adobe Analytics, Jan-Jul 2025).

All published media releases on https://www.channelnewsasia.com/media-releases will be reproduced as they are received, with no revisions or edits by CNA. For more information, please visit https://www.channelnewsasia.com/media-releases.

About Mediacorp

Mediacorp is Singapore’s national media network and largest content creator, engaging 99 percent of the population weekly across four languages on its digital, TV, radio, and social media platforms. The company prides itself on creating compelling and trusted content that connects communities and inspires people.

Beyond Singapore, Mediacorp reaches a global audience through its award-winning news service, CNA, and globally distributed content that has won numerous industry accolades, including from the New York Festivals, World Media Festivals, PromaxBDA (World and Asia), and the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

As the nation’s media network, Mediacorp champions the diverse pool of local talent and the growth of the creative and media industry, through co-creation, partnerships and providing learning opportunities to groom the next generation of creators and media professionals.

For more information, please visit mediacorp.sg.

About Media OutReach Newswire

Founded in 2009, Media OutReach Newswire is Asia Pacific's first global newswire founded and headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in China, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Japan. The newswire comprehensive network of more than 200,000 editors and journalists, covering over 70,000 media titles, 1,500 media partners in more than 40 languages is an effective conduit between PR & IR professionals in agencies, companies and government bureaus.

As a total communications solution provider, Media OutReach Newswire leverages next-generation SaaS technology and AI to redefine press release distribution, delivering multimedia, multi-language press releases directly to journalists' inboxes to optimise write-ups, build media relations and provides multi-format, ready to use reports with pioneering data insights and intelligence on Public Relations Campaign performance.

Media OutReach Newswire's global press release distribution network that spans Asia Pacific & Southeast Asia, the USA, Canada, Latin America, Europe & UK, the Middle East & Gulf States, and Africa is a trusted newswire partner for PR and Communications Professionals from PR & IR agencies, corporations and governments for authentic communication results.

For more information about Media OutReach Newswire's services and distribution network, please visit www.media-outreach.com.

Contatti:

Immediapress

Media contact

Winston Chong

Communications Specialist

winstonchong@mediacorp.com.sg

website at cna.asia

