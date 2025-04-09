Cold Summit Announces European Expansion and Appoints Harld Peters as President of Cold Summit Europe

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Summit, a leading developer of next-generation cold storage solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its operations into Europe with the formation of Cold Summit Europe. To lead this strategic initiative, the company has appointed Harld Peters as President of Cold Summit Europe.

Harld brings over 30 years of international experience in global supply chain management and the services industry, having held senior leadership roles at top companies such as UPS and, most recently, serving as President of Lineage Europe. He has led large-scale operations across High-tech, FMCG, Pharma, and Food sectors, with deep expertise in contract logistics, freight forwarding, transportation, and small package delivery. His global career spans multiple countries and continents, making him exceptionally well-equipped to lead Cold Summit's expansion into Europe.

"Harld's deep industry expertise and global perspective make him the ideal leader to drive our expansion into the European cold chain market," said Scott Pertel, CEO of Cold Summit. "His proven ability to align vision with execution and deliver growth across complex logistics environments will be instrumental as we scale our presence and service offerings across Europe."

"I am honored to join Cold Summit at this exciting stage of growth," said Harld Peters. "The demand for modern, efficient, and sustainable cold storage solutions in Europe is significant, and Cold Summit is well-positioned to deliver value to a broad range of clients. I look forward to leading our expansion and building a strong presence across the region."

With this move, Cold Summit continues its mission of Reshaping the Global Cold Chain industry through innovation, client-centric design, and energy-efficient infrastructure. Expansion into Europe marks a major milestone in the company's growth and commitment to delivering excellence in cold storage solutions worldwide.

About Cold SummitCold Summit is a developer of innovative, high-performance cold storage and logistics facilities designed to meet the evolving needs of the food, pharmaceutical, and logistics sectors. Headquartered in Sun Valley, Idaho, with offices in Florida, Virginia, and Amsterdam, Cold Summit delivers full-service solutions from advisory and development through construction and operations.

www.coldsummit.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658469/Cold_Summit_Port_of_Wilmington.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658468/Cold_Summit_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire