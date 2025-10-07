circle x black
Comarch and F.I.L.A. S.p.A. strengthen the collaboration with the extension of electronic invoicing at the European level

07 ottobre 2025 | 15.02
MILAN, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuity with the implementation in Italy in 2022, Comarch and F.I.L.A. S.p.A., a leading company in the field of products for art, design, and coloring, extend their partnership for electronic invoicing. The agreement consolidates the collaboration already started in 2019 that provided for the initial adoption of the Comarch EDI system and integration with the SAP ERP chosen by the company as a management solution.

This strategic decision will enable F.I.L.A. to use Comarch E-Invoicing and E-Archive solutions in additional European markets where it operates, in line with upcoming regulations.

A strategic expansion for digitization

The implementation plan for electronic invoicing and storage concerns the following countries, with clear and defined deadlines to ensure full compliance:

F.I.L.A.'s renewed confidence testifies to the value and scalability of our solutions. Our team is ready to support their expansion, ensuring compliance and process efficiency in complex markets such as France, Belgium, Germany and Spain", added Kamila Niekraszewicz, Country Manager of Comarch Italy. "This agreement further strengthens our role as a strategic technology partner, essential for companies operating globally in an ever-changing environment."

The collaboration between Comarch and F.I.L.A. continues to evolve, laying the foundations for a successful future in the efficient and secure management of business processes.

