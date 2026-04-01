CookieYes Launches Cookie Policy Generator as Global Privacy Enforcement Intensifies

Designed for growing businesses, the tool simplifies cookie disclosures and keeps policies aligned with real-time website changes

MILTON KEYNES, England, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CookieYes, a global leader in consent management solutions, today announced the launch of Cookie Policy Generator, a tool designed for startups, SMBs, agencies, and growing enterprises that need accurate, up-to-date cookie policies without complex legal processes.

With privacy regulations covering 80% of the global population and enforcement intensifying, businesses face growing pressure to communicate data practices. Many still rely on expensive legal counsel or generic templates that may not reflect actual cookie usage, creating compliance gaps and reputational risk.

Cookie Policy Generator addresses this through automation. The platform scans websites to detect active cookies, categorizes them by purpose, and generates a clear policy tailored to the site's configuration.

While many consent management platforms offer cookie policy generation as an add-on, Cookie Policy Generator is a dedicated standalone product. Built on CookieYes's deep Consent Management Platform ( CMP) expertise, it delivers more detailed cookie classification data than both bundled CMP tools and standalone generators that lack consent management intelligence. The result is policies that automatically update based on real-time cookie changes and align with business requirements.

The tool supports major regulations, including GDPR and CCPA, as well as frameworks such as Google Consent Mode v2, with multi-language support for businesses operating across jurisdictions. It integrates with the CookieYes CMP, creating a unified system for consent and policy management.

"Privacy is no longer just a legal checkbox—it's the foundation of customer trust," saidAnvar T., Founder & CEO of CookieYes. "We built Cookie Policy Generatorso businesses, from startups to enterprises, can communicate transparently with their users without needing legal expertise.When consumers understand how their data is used, everybody wins."

Cookie Policy Generator is available now at https://www.cookiepolicygenerator.ai. The free tier includes unlimited edits and scanning for websites up to 100 pages. Paid plans provide multi-language support, scanning for websites up to 8,000 pages, multi-user access, and scheduled scanning to ensure policies stay current.

Website: https://www.cookiepolicygenerator.aiEmail: partnerships@cookieyes.com

About CookieYes

CookieYes is a Google Certified Gold CMP Partner delivering transparent, compliant digital experiences, trusted by 2 million+ websites, including Ahrefs, Dassault Aviation, and Boston Dynamics. Its scalable solutions help businesses meet global privacy regulations and strengthen user trust.

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