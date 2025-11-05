Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, Fortnite, Fatal Fury: City of Wolves, UFL and more to headline at the Games of the Future 2025

First key titles announced for this year's phygital sports extravaganza, taking place in Abu Dhabi from 18-23 December.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinforcing the momentum of the latest evolution in gaming, Phygital International (PI), the exclusive rights holder and custodian of the Games of the Future (GOTF), today announces the blockbuster titles that will be part of the Games of the Future 2025 in Abu Dhabi, 18-23 December.

Merging the speed and power of traditional sport with the skill and drama of esports, the Games of the Future 2025 will showcase the pinnacle of phygital competition. Athletes and fans will experience a unique format that blends real-world challenges with some of the world's most iconic video games across 11 disciplines.

Counter-Strike 2, the legendary tactical shooter, will anchor the Phygital Shooter competition, where players' precision, strategy, and teamwork will be tested under intense pressure. A global icon of competitive gaming, Counter-Strike 2 will ignite the tournament's digital stage with its signature intensity and legacy of fast-paced action. Alongside it, Dota 2, the iconic multiplayer online battle arena, will challenge teams in the MOBAPC competition, to demonstrate tactical mastery and resilience showcasing why it remains one of the most enduring and respected esports titles of all time.

The global sensation, Fortnite, with its vast global community and culture-defining impact, will headline the Battle Royale discipline. Its dynamic blend of survival and high-intensity action ensures that Battle Royale will deliver edge-of-the-seat drama, where only one club will be left standing taking the crown. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, one of the most storied franchises in fighting game history, will add a different kind of spectacle, combining precision, reflexes, and tactical prowess to determine the ultimate champion during the digital phase of the Phygital Fighting competition.

Alongside these flagship titles, this year's Phygital Football competition at the Games of the Future, will feature the high-intensity, next-generation football title of UFL. Adding to the excitement, 3on3 Freestyle will headline the Phygital Basketball discipline, bringing its trademark street-style flair and fast-paced play to the tournament. Together, these dynamic disciplines will fuse virtual gameplay with real-world action, as athletes transition seamlessly between digital matches and on-field challenges, delivering a fast-paced showcase of skill, strategy, and teamwork that redefines competition in for a phygital era.

"Having these iconic titles at the Games of the Future 2025 marks a defining moment for both gaming and sport," said Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International. "This is where elite athleticism meets the creativity and energy of competitive gaming to create something truly extraordinary, demonstrating that phygital sport isn't just the next chapter, it's the future of global competition."

By combining some of the most iconic and globally recognized video games with the energy of live athletic challenges, GOTF 2025 will deliver an unparalleled sporting spectacle. Taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 18-23 December, the world's leading phygital sports tournament will unite the world's top phygital athletes for six days of competition, innovation, and entertainment. Alongside the tournaments, fans can expect immersive VR experiences, cutting-edge sports technology, cultural showcases, and interactive fan zones designed to celebrate the fusion of physical and digital worlds and create an unmissable experience.

About Phygital International (PI):

Phygital International is the promoter of phygital sports globally and is focused on innovating and redefining sports. It is the custodian and rights holder of the Games of the Future and oversees the bidding process for each host city.

About the Games of the Future (GOTF):

The Games of the Future is an annual international event that fuses the worlds of physical and digital and is the pinnacle of phygital sport. The tournament brings together the next generation of phygital sporting heroes from all over the world to compete in a diverse range of phygital disciplines and challenges. The Games of the Future 2025 will be held in Abu Dhabi while the Games of the Future 2026, will be held in Astana.

