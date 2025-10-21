circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Cypriot heritage celebrated through the history of fashion due to collaboration of BE OPEN and CVAR

21 ottobre 2025 | 16.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LUGANO, Switzerland, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18th a historic street of Nicosia became the stage for an open-air fashion show - the immersive experience that weaved a historical timeline of the island through garments and the everyday figures of street sellers. Co-organised by the BE OPEN Foundation and the Centre of Visual Arts and Research (CVAR), Here Come the Cypriots offered the public a unique window into Cyprus's rich and ever evolving identity.

It showcased garments spanning from the Ottoman era to the British colonial period and into modernity. Teenagers from local schools masterfully brought the historical pieces to life on the catwalk, presenting centuries of fashion to contemporary audiences.

CVAR's Director Dr Rita C. Severis noted that the multicultural island of Cyprus represents an amalgamation of societies, histories and events that have left their mark not only on people and their mentality, but also on many aspects of everyday life, including culinary traditions, language and dress. "It is this last element we celebrate in collaboration with BE OPEN, hoping the experience will foster knowledge, deepen understanding, and revive cherished memories," Dr Severis stated.

Elena Baturina, the Founder of BE OPEN, praised Cyprus's rich artistic and artisanal history for inspiring this cultural event: «It was a great pleasure to be part of this exciting and fashionable journey together with CVAR. As an international initiative, BE OPEN is honoured to support creative and meaningful celebrations of Cyprus' culture and history, and will continue developing and implementing projects beneficial for the young creative community of the island, and contribute to preserving those beautiful things that make Cyprus unique."

On behalf of Cyprus' Ministry of Culture, Permanent Secretary Emmanuella Lambrianidou said: "No state cultural policy can truly flourish without the active participation of the civil society. I wish to express my sincere gratitude to both CVAR and BE OPEN for their remarkable work and unwavering commitment to showcasing Cypriot culture."

In addition, together with the the Cyprus Handicraft Service of the Deputy Ministry of Culture BE OPEN is running the Cyprus Future Heritage competition that engages young artisans, artists, and designers in reimagining Cyprus's weaving and embroidering traditions. Three winners in this competition will be awarded fully-covered foreign internships and workshops organised by BE OPEN.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cypriot-heritage-celebrated-through-the-history-of-fashion-due-to-collaboration-of-be-open-and-cvar-302590249.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN03172 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Moda Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Politica_E_PA Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Massimo Boldi: "Con chi farei il film di Natale? Angelo Duro, mi piace molto"
Unicredit-Bpm, Tajani su Golden Power: "Io li avevo avvertiti" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, è il giorno di 'Io sono Rosa Ricci': la videonews
Russia, Putin annuncia esercitazioni nucleari - Video
L'ultima cena di Pasolini, a 50 anni dalla morte il racconto del ristoratore - Video
Ilaria Cucchi torna al Pertini: "Qui 16 anni fa mio fratello Stefano moriva di giustizia" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, è il giorno di Jafar Panahi e Carolina Crescentini con ‘Mrs Playmen’: la videonews
﻿Sollima su Netflix con 'Il Mostro': "Violenza e femminicidi, un passato che risuona ancora oggi" - Video
Trump cancella l'incontro con Putin? "Non voglio perdere tempo" - Video
Mattarella a Marcinelle: "Simbolo della dignità del lavoro" - Video
Conte: "Interessato a progetto Onorato per alternativa a Meloni, sì a dialogo" - Video
Salis: "Attaccare? No, proporre politica diversa, a Genova ha funzionato" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza