circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

DAHON and IDEAL Bike Join Hands to Usher in a New Era of Green Mobility

12 gennaio 2026 | 12.56
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Early January saw a landmark collaboration as DAHON TECH ( HKEX Stock Code: 02543.HK), the world's leading folding bicycle manufacturer, and Ideal Bike Corp (TPEx Stock Code: 8933), signed a strategic cooperation agreement at DAHON's headquarters, focusing on green mobility—garnering significant attention across the bicycle industry.

Amid intensifying global market competition, the alliance centers on overseas business expansion, tapping into the complementary strengths of both parties.

Ideal  Bike contributes advanced production facilities, efficient workflows, and decades of manufacturing management expertise; DAHON brings proprietary folding bike technology and innovative design insights. This synergy will drive cost optimization, expand product portfolios to cater to diverse customer needs, and facilitate R&D exchanges and joint projects—accelerating new product launches, enhancing technical content and quality, and strengthening competitiveness in international markets.

Founded in 1980, Ideal Bike Corp boasts robust core advantages:

Why This Partnership Stands Out?

For inquiries, please contact:

DAHON MarketingEmail: marketing@dahon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859233/2__1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859221/Management_DAHON_Ideal_Bike_kicked_off_global_partnership.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dahon-and-ideal-bike-join-hands-to-usher-in-a-new-era-of-green-mobility-302658452.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Sport Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Roma, turismo da record nel 2025: quasi 23 milioni di arrivi
Anguillara, trovati morti i genitori di Claudio Carlomagno: la videonews del nostro inviato
News to go
Ddl violenza su donne, Bongiorno presenta riformulazione del testo
News to go
Bonus 2026, quali sono e chi può beneficiarne
News to go
Sigarette, 5 euro in più per ogni pacchetto: al via raccolta firme
News to go
Bonus bollette 2026: sale la soglia Isee
News to go
Agroalimentare, nel 2025 export verso record di 73 miliardi
Funerali di Aba, lungo applauso e palloncini bianchi: in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto
Maltempo in Sicilia, danni ciclone Harry nel Messinese - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
News to go
Bonus mobili 2026, detrazioni e agevolazioni
News to go
Milano-Cortina, scatta il maxi piano sicurezza
Giammetti: “Valentino era molto religioso, preghiera commovente” - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza