DAHON and IDEAL Bike Join Hands to Usher in a New Era of Green Mobility

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Early January saw a landmark collaboration as DAHON TECH ( HKEX Stock Code: 02543.HK), the world's leading folding bicycle manufacturer, and Ideal Bike Corp (TPEx Stock Code: 8933), signed a strategic cooperation agreement at DAHON's headquarters, focusing on green mobility—garnering significant attention across the bicycle industry.

Amid intensifying global market competition, the alliance centers on overseas business expansion, tapping into the complementary strengths of both parties.

Ideal Bike contributes advanced production facilities, efficient workflows, and decades of manufacturing management expertise; DAHON brings proprietary folding bike technology and innovative design insights. This synergy will drive cost optimization, expand product portfolios to cater to diverse customer needs, and facilitate R&D exchanges and joint projects—accelerating new product launches, enhancing technical content and quality, and strengthening competitiveness in international markets.

Founded in 1980, Ideal Bike Corp boasts robust core advantages:

Why This Partnership Stands Out?

