Defining 'New Luxury' in the Intelligent Era: AITO Debuts Its Global Product Lineup at IAA MOBILITY 2025

MUNICH, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AITO, the high-end intelligent electric vehicle brand under SERES Group, is making a striking debut at IAA MOBILITY 2025 in Munich with its competitive global product lineup. The all-new Middle East variants of the AITO 9, AITO 7, and AITO 5 are making their world premieres on the brand's newly upgraded premium stand. These models underscore how AITO is continuing to push the boundaries of new energy intelligent vehicles and is delivering an unparalleled 'new luxury' smart mobility experience to customers around the world. AITO's presence at the auto show reflects its 'Intelligence Redefining Luxury' philosophy and showcases its cutting-edge technological innovations and strategic global vision.

Leon He, President of SERES AUTO said: "AITO is committed to becoming a glocal brand. Today, at IAA MOBILITY 2025, AITO is unveiling our truly globalized product lineup and setting a new strategic milestone in our globalization journey. This journey to define 'new luxury' in the intelligent era is backed by our cutting-edge technology, and remarkable success in China."

From the AITO brand's establishment in December 2021 to the end of August this year, the cumulative sales of its four models in China have exceeded 770,000 units. Among them, the all-scenario intelligent flagship SUV AITO 9 which launched at the end of 2023, has sold more than 230,000 units, and has been the sales champion of the ¥500,000-level luxury car segment in China for 17 consecutive months.

The global AITO models will be first available in the Middle East market in a diverse range of vehicle variants designed to meet the varied mobility needs of discerning local customers with region-specific product features.

The Middle East variants will feature a smart cockpit with trilingual interaction (Chinese, English, Arabic) and integration into the local digital ecosystem. Their fully enhanced hardware performance is tailored to the unique natural environment in the Middle East. These models have undergone rigorous testing in extreme conditions like deserts to ensure full compliance and alignment with local driving conditions. All three new models have obtained UAE market entry certification and are set to hit the market soon.

Meanwhile, AITO is completing validation tests of its overseas intelligent driving assistance features to bring an excellent and secure intelligent mobility experience for Middle East users. AITO's intelligent driving assistance technology has gained widespread recognition in the Chinese market. By the end of August 2025, AITO users' total intelligent assisted driving distance exceeded 3.45 billion km, serving 621,000 users in China.

As part of its global strategic blueprint, AITO will establish a UAE subsidiary to gradually launch its full model lineup. This will be supported by a tailored local service ecosystem for closer customer engagement. Leveraging its Dubai-based central warehouse, AITO will also develop a localized supply chain that will enable impressive weekly-order delivery speeds and instant after-sales parts support, ensuring a seamless user experience. Through in-depth regional customization, AITO will truly become a glocal company.

AITO is showcasing many of its core technologies alongside its global models at IAA MOBILITY 2025. Among them, the SERES 5th-Gen Super Range-Extender System is making its overseas debut. Based on the 'Saiyi C2E Range-Extender Integration Design' and 'RoboREX Intelligent Control Technology', this system delivers high power and high efficiency in a small, lightweight design with quiet operation. The AITOMF Platform is the first and currently the only platform in the industry compatible with three new energy power modes: super range-extended electric, battery electric, and ultra hybrid.

Explore AITO's vision of 'new luxury' in intelligent mobility at Stand D40 in Hall B3 at the Munich Exhibition Center from 8 to 12 September 2025.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767525/Leon_He__President__SERES_AUTO__3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767526/Dr__Clifford_Kang__Vice_President_of_SERES_Group__3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767807/AlTO_9_Middle_East_variant__2___1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767808/AITO_at_IAA_MOBILITY_2025__2___1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767806/SERES_Logo.jpg

