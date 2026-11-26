MADRID, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DoGo Power showcased its Smart Grid-Forming energy storage systems (ESS) and solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) and utility-scale applications at GENERA 2026 in Madrid, Spain, and hosted a workshop themed "Scenario-oriented + GFM + AI". With a focus on the DG1000-1672kWh, the showcase presented a complete solution spanning planning and sizing through system deployment, addressing C&I customers' needs to shorten delivery timelines, ensure power supply and optimize investment allocation.

Spain's grid requirements and energy storage capacity targets are placing new demands on system capabilities. Spain's National Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) sets an energy storage target of 22.5 GW by 2030. Energy storage must not only store electricity but also actively provide voltage and frequency support during grid fluctuations.

To address deployment and power consumption needs, the DG1000-1672kWh integrates PV, energy storage, a diesel generator and management systems into a 10-foot container for easy transportation. Compared with conventional solutions, it can reduce the footprint by 35%, shorten project delivery timelines by 5 to 7 days, and reduce on-site wiring and commissioning work. For power supply, the system uses the 4S GFM platform to coordinate EMS, BMS, PCS and PMS operation, providing active frequency and voltage regulation support. Its grid-connected/off-grid switching time of less than 20 milliseconds can meet the needs of sensitive loads, while a built-in isolation transformer can mitigate the impact of motor starting. Designed for large-scale projects, the DG2000-2508kWh is also highly integrated into a 10-foot container, enabling more flexible transportation and more efficient delivery, while high-precision SOC and AI dispatch strategies deliver higher returns. During investment planning, EcoSizing can complete simulation-based sizing for GW-scale power plants within five minutes, helping customers compare and select better configurations through full-year hourly simulations, load analysis and economic assessments.

Held alongside the exhibition, the "Scenario-oriented + GFM + AI" workshop attracted many EPC contractors, distributors and developers with an established local presence. José Donoso, CEO of Spanish Solar Photovoltaic Association (UNEF) shared insights into the local solar & storage market, while DoGo Power's sales and service team delivered presentations and engaged in discussions on solution design for different energy-use scenarios, GFM power supply support, and AI applications in planning and operation. Energy storage project signing ceremonies were also held on site with SUNPIN, BK Energies, and Integrated Energy Systems, extending the discussions into specific project cooperation.

For delivery and service, DoGo Power can dispatch products quickly from local warehouses in Europe, with support from local service teams and engineers covering the European market to meet customers' needs for efficient supply and on-site service. This also reflects DoGo Power's vision of "Lighting Up the World" by providing customers with economical, reliable and stable green electricity through professional products and services.

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