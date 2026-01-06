Doosan Robotics Unveils Award-Winning AI Robot Solution, as the Beginning of a New Path at CES 2026

State-of-the-Art Products Include CES Innovation Award Recognized 'Scan & Go Autonomous Robotic Solution,' an AI-Powered Robotic Solution for Large Scale Composite Repair, and AI-Powered Depalletizing Solution with AI Motion Algorithms

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics Inc., a global leader in collaborative robotic solutions, will unveil the latest developments for the robotics industry at CES® 2026. Doosan Robotics is exhibiting between January 6-9 at West Hall - Booth 5840 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Doosan Robotics will showcase the Scan & Go Autonomous Robotic Solution, winner of two 2026 CES Innovation Awards, including "Best of Innovation" in AI category. Scan & Go is an AI-powered autonomous system that revolutionizes large-scale composite repair by using cognitive learning, physics-based intelligence and Laser-based 3D Vision to interpret complex geometries in real time and generate optimized tool paths directly from point-cloud data—eliminating the need for CAD modeling or code programming. The solution further enhances precision and efficiency by autonomously adapting and optimizing its movements for complex, high-accuracy tasks.

Deployed on an autonomous forklift, the system is designed to operate across large and irregular structures, such as aircraft fuselages, wind turbine blades, and architectural façades. With minimal preparation, it executes sanding, grinding, and inspection tasks, helping manufacturers accelerate production, reduce labor requirements, and enhance quality and workplace safety.

The solution is being developed in collaboration with Maple Advanced Robotics Inc. (MARI), a partner company of Doosan Robotics. MARI is a Canada-based innovation company in the field of Robotics and Automation, actively advancing the development and provision of AI-driven robotic platforms.

Additionally, Doosan Robotics will unveil its AI-Powered Depalletizing demonstration featuring real-time optimal motion planning using Nvidia cuMotion. The AI depalletizer is an automated solution that integrates 3D vision–based box recognition, text recognition, obstacle avoidance, and automatic path generation. By leveraging advanced AI motion algorithms, the system accurately identifies cube boxes, dynamically avoids obstacles, and automatically generates optimized motion paths for execution. These capabilities are expected to significantly improve operational efficiency and on-site flexibility in logistics environments, enabling more adaptive and intelligent automation.

Doosan Robotics' intelligent robotic solution seamlessly integrates collaborative robot hardware, software, and advanced AI functionalities into a unified, plug-and-play package. Designed for swift installation and immediate operation, Doosan solution enables users to optimize workflows and task sequences through AI-powered automation, significantly reducing operation time. Furthermore, coordinated collaboration among multiple robots enhances overall efficiency.

"We're moving into the next phase of the company as we provide the very best solutions to increase efficiencies and safety across various worksites." stated Kevin Kim, CEO, Doosan Robotics. "We're delivering a scalable portfolio of best-in-class robotic solutions to the market, enabled through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as NVIDIA, addressing challenges across multiple industries."

Earlier this year, Doosan Robotics announced its strategic transformation into an AI robotic solutions company, focusing on securing future growth engines and strengthening global technological competitiveness. Doosan Robotics continues to focus on developing innovative technologies and plans to launch its AI Palletizing Solution in the first half of this year.

