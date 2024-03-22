Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 22 Marzo 2024
Duyun Maojian tea forest enters spring harvest season in China's Guizhou

22 marzo 2024 | 12.16
LETTURA: 1 minuti

DUYUN, China, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duyun Maojian tea leaves mainly grow in Duyun City, Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qiannan, southwest China'sGuizhou Province. In history, they were used as a tribute to the imperial court and given the name "fish hook tea" since dried tea leaves resembled a fish hook.

In 2022, Duyun Maojian tea-making techniques were inscribed on the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list. Last year, the value of the regional public brand of "Duyun Maojian" reached more than 4.89 billion yuan (about 676.78 million U.S. dollars).

In Qiannan prefecture, the tea industry helps increase farmers' income and serves as a pillar industry to boost rural revitalization. In 2023, the sales volume of tea leaves in the prefecture reached 60,800 tonnes, with the sales value of 11.9 billion yuan and the exports value of 31.91 million yuan.

The core production areas of Duyun Maojian tea leaves boast low latitude, high altitude, less sunshine and rich clouds. The favorable ecological environment and exquisite tea-making techniques nurture the high-quality Duyun Maojian tea. The leaves are covered with good shapes and unique fragrance.

Duyun Maojian focuses on brand, quality and flavor to produce clean and high-quality tea leaves. In terms of the regional brand value, Duyun Maojian falls into the first camp in green tea in China.

The Qiannan prefecture will focus on the construction of digital tea garden bases, establishment of a product traceability system in the core production areas of Duyun Maojian, upgrading of the tea industry from traditional agriculture to modern agriculture, as well as transformation of the brand into market share. Thus, Duyun Maojian will be built into a big industry and enrich its people.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2369496/1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/duyun-maojian-tea-forest-enters-spring-harvest-season-in-chinas-guizhou-302097025.html

