circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

DXC Modernizes Customer Service and Applications for Telenor Sweden

26 maggio 2026 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Cloud migration scales contact center for Telenor Sweden customers

CTA

STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, has entered partnership with Telenor Sweden, one of the Nordic region's leading telecommunications providers, to modernize customer service operations and strengthen its technology estate. Building on a long-standing relationship, DXC has completed a major cloud migration for Telenor Sweden's customer service operations and is supporting broader application modernization efforts.

To meet digital demands, Telenor sought a partner with deep telecom expertise to modernize legacy systems, enhance customer engagement, and build a more scalable technology foundation.

DXC migrated Telenor's voice and chat channels for consumer and small business customers to a modern, cloud-based contact center platform. The new platform supports more than 500 concurrent specialists and handles more than 300,000 customer calls per month. The program included integration with dozens of back-office systems and the design of advanced call flows, enabling a seamless go-live.

In addition to the cloud migration, DXC is providing application services and development support for Telenor's customer service applications to help reduce operational complexity, streamline processes, and improve time to market. This also creates a foundation for future AI capabilities.

"This is more than a contact center upgrade," said Peter Skarendal, Managing Director, DXC Sweden. "We're also modernizing the applications behind it, which gives Telenor room to keep evolving its customer service and to layer in AI as the use cases mature." 

About DXC Technology 

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ashley Houk-Temple, Media Relations, ashley.houktemple@dxc.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-modernizes-customer-service-and-applications-for-telenor-sweden-302780534.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN66608 en US Altro ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Conti correnti, Agenzia Entrate accelera i pignoramenti
Cartoons on the Bay, si parte con il regista de 'La Bella e La Bestia' Kirk Wise - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
News to go
Ebola, rientro in Italia per una dottoressa italiana entrata in contatto con un malato in Congo
News to go
Conti correnti: ecco quando possono scattare i controlli del fisco
Camporini critica Vannacci: "Non è appropriato per un militare fare politica in uniforme"
Il grande risiko sbarca a Venezia, Lovaglio al congresso Uilca: "Tutte le strade portano a Siena"
News to go
Sciopero 29 maggio, da scuola a sanità: i settori coinvolti dallo stop
Bombardieri apre a Orsini: "Dice che i salari sono bassi? E' un passo avanti, ma ora discutiamo di contrattazione secondo livello"
Vigilanza Rai, Floridia: "Mancata audizione Giorgetti? Dimostra che sono in difficoltà"
News to go
Ferrarelle, risultati in crescita nel 2025: +3,5% in un anno
Confindustria, Orsini: "Sui salari serve responsabilità sociale tutti" - Video
"Servono scelte coraggiose per salvare l'industria", il messaggio di Confindustria alla politica - Videonews della nostra inviata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza