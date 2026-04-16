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E&R Engineering to Feature Advanced Packaging and CPO Innovations at ISIG 2026

16 aprile 2026 | 04.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KAOHSIUNG, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E&R Engineering Corp. (8027.TW), a leading provider of innovative semiconductor process equipment, will participate in the International Semiconductor Industry Group (ISIG) Symposium, April 20–21, at the Plug and Play Tech Center in Sunnyvale, California.

CTA

Following its second North American site opening in Hillsboro, Oregon, E&R is intensifying its focus on the "Silicon Valley" ecosystem. The company's participation at ISIG underscores its commitment to supporting the rapid industry shift toward Advanced Packaging, Co-Packaged Optics (CPO), FOPLP and Through-Glass Via (TGV) technologies.

Technical Highlights: Advanced Packaging & CPO

At ISIG 2026, E&R will highlight several core technologies for HPC and AI applications:

Advancing U.S. Expansion to Drive Local Support and Global Integration

With established service hubs in Phoenix, Arizona and the Portland, Oregon area, E&R strengthens its North American presence, delivering faster, localized support. This regional expansion not only improves service efficiency and capacity—extending order visibility into 2027—but also serves as a bridge between Taiwanese engineering expertise and the U.S. supply chain, enabling smoother transitions from equipment installation to high-volume production.

Event Information:

For more information, please visit https://en.enr.com.tw/

About E&R Engineering Corp. : Founded in 1988, E&R Engineering Corp. (8027.TW) specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of process equipment for the semiconductor, FPC, and LED industries. With core strengths in laser applications, plasma cleaning, and precision automation, E&R is a strategic partner to global industry leaders.

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/er-engineering-to-feature-advanced-packaging-and-cpo-innovations-at-isig-2026-302743962.html

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