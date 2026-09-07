ECOVACS Wins Two IDG Gold Awards at IFA Berlin 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS, a global company specializing in service robotics, has been honored with two Gold Awards at the 2026 IDG Global Product Technology Innovation Awards, announced during IFA Berlin, a leading consumer electronics and home appliance trade show. The dual accolades recognize ECOVACS' innovation in extending intelligent cleaning solutions from indoor to outdoor applications and reinforce its technological leadership in the global smart service robot sector.

The ECOVACS WINBOT W2S PRO OMNI window-cleaning robot received the Window Cleaning Robot Innovation Gold Award for its breakthrough automated window care technologies, including intelligent frame detection, systematic deep cleaning and enhanced safety mechanisms that deliver reliable, hands-free window maintenance for modern households. Meanwhile, the ECOVACS T1000 4WD Pro smart robotic lawn mower claimed the Smart Edge Trimming Technology Innovation Gold Award, in recognition of its high-precision edge-trimming performance, four-wheel-drive mobility, all-terrain performance and intelligent path planning that adapt seamlessly to complex lawn layouts.

Established by IDG in 2014, the annual Global Product Technology Innovation Awards rank among the prominent honors in the global consumer electronics industry. Evaluated against rigorous criteria including technological innovation, user value and market impact, the awards are presented each year at IFA Berlin, spotlighting pioneering brands and showcasing their innovations to audiences in Europe and worldwide.

With nearly three decades of deep expertise in service robotics, ECOVACS continues to unlock new paradigms for multi-scenario intelligent living, extending its portfolio beyond indoor floor cleaning to professional-grade window care and autonomous lawn maintenance. These awards underscore ECOVACS' sustained commitment to R&D and product innovation, and further strengthen its position in the global service-robotics market.

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