Elkem launches pioneering new range of recycled silicones for the label industry

LYON, France, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem ASA's Silicones division today launched two additions to its SILCOLEASE® range for release liners, reinforcing its commitment to circularity and innovation. These groundbreaking products offer superior carbon profiles and deliver identical technical performance to their non-recycled counterparts. They are the first commercial products from Elkem's state-of-the-art chemical recycling pilot unit in Saint Fons, France.

SILCOLEASE® RE POLY 11362 and SILCOLEASE® RE POLY 368, now available for pre-commercial sales, are 100 per cent recycled silicones-based, solvent-free products. "They represent the future of release liner technology, delivering the same trusted, non-stick properties and easy release of self-adhesive materials our customers expect from us," says Agnès Jolly, head of research & technology for silicone fluids at Elkem. "Extensive tests and trials have been conducted to make sure users experience a seamless integration into existing processes."

In early 2025, Elkem conducted trials with Kroenert GmbH & Co KG, a leading coating machine manufacturer based in Hamburg, Germany, to validate the performance of its recycled silicone. "The recycled products demonstrated the same processing capabilities as virgin ones, even when running at high processing speed. The consistently positive results point to an optimal and sustainable use of recycled silicone," says Ralf Thiel, process technology engineer at Kroenert.

The recycled products, developed using Elkem's new, patented depolymerisation technology, have a 70 per cent lower carbon footprint compared to their non-recycled counterparts, anticipating future requirements and specifications and meeting growing market demand for more sustainable solutions.

On 15 May, three Elkem experts will host a dedicated webinar co-organised with industry opinion leader AWA (Alexander Watson & Associates). Clément Des Courieres, sustainability business manager, Carine Dupuit, market manager, and Sébastien Marrot, product manager, will present the specific results of this innovation as well as their alignment with Elkem's sustainability strategy and its potential to contribute to those of our customers.

About Elkem

Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced silicon-based materials shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 7,200 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2024, Elkem achieved an operating income of NOK 33 billion. Elkem has been awarded top score of A on Forests and Water Security, and B on Climate Change from CDP. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK), where the company is also included in the ESG Index.

® Trademark of Elkem Silicones France S.A.S. an affiliated company of Elkem ASA

