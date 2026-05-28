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ENGWE Introduces O Series Full-Performance Folding E-Bikes for Urban Mobility Without Compromise

28 maggio 2026 | 09.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a global electric mobility brand, has announced its upcoming O Series, a new generation of folding e-bikes combining full-size riding performance with compact urban practicality. Positioned as Full-Performance Folding E-Bikes, the O Series strengthens ENGWE's urban mobility portfolio.

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ENGWE previously introduced the ZIP, focused on lightweight design and short-distance commuting. The O Series expands into a performance-oriented segment, targeting users with higher requirements for comfort and performance.

As urban commuting evolves, demand for folding e-bikes is shifting from portability-first solutions toward a balance of performance, range, and comfort. Different wheel-size configurations present trade-offs. Larger-wheel bikes, used in city, all-terrain (ATB), trekking, and e-MTB applications, offer stronger stability and performance but reduced urban practicality. Smaller-wheel folding bikes provide better portability and storage but may reduce long-distance comfort, stability, and riding confidence.

The O Series ebike addresses these limitations by integrating full-size e-bike performance into a folding platform. It features an upgraded suspension system, integrated smart security and anti-theft features, long-range battery support, and a high-torque motor system for urban and mixed-terrain use. An optimized frame structure maintains folding practicality.

The O Series is designed for daily commuting, weekend rides, and medium- to long-distance urban and suburban use.

"The O Series represents the next step in ENGWE's folding e-bike development," said an ENGWE spokesperson. "Our goal is to reduce the trade-off between portability and performance and deliver a more complete riding experience."

Global launch is scheduled for late June 2026, with full specifications and availability to be announced at launch.

About ENGWE

ENGWE is a global electric mobility brand founded in 2014, specializing in the design and manufacturing of e-bikes and e-scooters for urban commuting and recreational use. The company serves over 5 million riders across more than 40 countries and regions. With strong in-house R&D capabilities and a vertically integrated production system, ENGWE manages the full value chain from product development to manufacturing and global distribution, supported by an established international supply chain. ENGWE is committed to delivering practical and reliable mobility solutions for everyday urban commuting.

More information is available on ENGWE's official website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987726/O_Series.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341757/ENGWE_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-introduces-o-series-full-performance-folding-e-bikes-for-urban-mobility-without-compromise-302782462.html

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