ENGWE Launches ZIP Folding E-Bike Alongside 12th Anniversary Celebration Offers

BERLIN, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global e-bike leader ENGWE today unveils the ENGWE ZIP, a folding electric bike built for high-frequency city commuting, priced at €999 / £899, launching alongside ENGWE's 12th Anniversary campaign featuring a €357 total value package. Designed for the realities of urban life, ZIP addresses everyday commuting challenges—carrying, storing, and charging—while marking ENGWE's official entry into the urban folding bike market.

ZIP shines in portability. Weighing just 16.9 kg, it folds in 3 seconds using ENGWE's patented triple-fold mechanism, making it easy to carry up a flight of stairs, tuck under a desk, or slip into a train carriage. Its 36V 10Ah removable battery provides up to 120 km per charge and doubles as a PD3.0 USB-C power bank, keeping your devices powered while on the move.

Comfort, control, and safety are built into every ride. ZIP features a torque sensor, 250W rear hub motor (40Nm torque), Shimano 7-speed drivetrain, and a shock-absorbing seatpost for a smooth, responsive experience. Hydraulic disc brakes and full waterproofing ensure confidence in any weather, whether weaving through city streets or riding in light rain.

ENGWE ZIP – Your Most Portable Daily Transport

ZIP combines premium performance with unmatched convenience for the modern commuter—easy to carry, fold, and charge, whether on public transit or at the office. During the launch period from April 15 to May 6, ENGWE is offering a total value of €357 in celebration of its 12th Anniversary, featuring an exclusive anniversary gift set alongside a range of special benefits across selected products.

Don't miss these limited-time offers. For more details and updates, visit ENGWE's official website.

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