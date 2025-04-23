European Workers Remain the Least Engaged Regional Workforce

Global Employee Engagement Drops for Only the Second Time

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For only the second time in the past 12 years, the global percentage of engaged employees fell — from 23% in 2023 to 21% in 2024, according to Gallup's latest State of the Global Workplacereport.

For the fifth year in a row, European workers' engagement (13%) is lower than in any other world region.

Managers' Engagement

The primary cause for the global decline in engagement was a drop in managers' engagement: While engagement among individual contributors remained flat at 18%, managers' engagement fell from 30% to 27%.

No other worker category experienced as significant a decline in engagement as the world's managers. Two types of managers were particularly affected:

"Manager engagement affects team engagement, which affects productivity. Business performance — and ultimately GDP growth — is at risk if executive leaders do not address manager breakdown," said Jim Harter, Gallup's chief workplace scientist.

Gallup recommends three actions leaders can take to boost manager engagement:

Regional Engagement Trends

While all other world regions have experienced increases in employee engagement since 2011, Europe is the exception, with its current level of engagement (13%) two points lower than the 2011 measure (15%).

The Job Market

The majority of European employees (57%) say it is a "good time" to find a job in their local job market — a new high.

Globally, over half of employees (51%) say it is a "good time" to find a job where they live, but this is down to the lowest point since 2021.

Employee Wellbeing

Less than half of European employees are thriving in their lives (47%) — consistent with Gallup measures in 2022 and 2023. European workers are still thriving at a rate well above the global average (33%).

Worldwide, the percentage of thriving employees dropped for a consecutive year, falling to the lowest point since 2021.

At the same time, European employees' reports of experiencing anger (14%) the previous day are lower than the 15% to 19% range previously recorded.

Among global employees, reports of stress are slightly lower than in recent years but remain elevated compared to pre-pandemic figures. Reports of experiencing daily anger are stable, while experiences of sadness are on the high end of Gallup's trend since 2009. More than one in five employees report having experienced loneliness.

About GallupGallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

Media Contact: justin_mccarthy@gallup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213938/Gallup_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire