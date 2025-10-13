EY announces the acquisition of Aqurance to accelerate life science transformation on Veeva technology

Acquisition aims to strengthen the EY organization's Veeva Centers of Excellence, expanding clinical, regulatory and commercial services capabilities for global pharma and biotech

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces the acquisition by ERNST AND YOUNG Single Member Societe Anonyme for the Provision of Advisory Services of Aqurance A.E. ("Aqurance"), a leading Veeva services partner headquartered in Greece, known for delivering integrated clinical, commercial and digital transformation programs for life sciences companies worldwide.

With this acquisition, the EY value proposition has expanded by combining the EY extensive knowledge of regulatory requirements, business design, change management, program management, technology integration, deployment and business operations with Aqurance's deep experience providing services for Veeva Vault and applications. As a new Veeva alliance partner and through the acquisition of Aqurance, the EY organization aims to optimize and integrate Veeva solutions to improve efficiency and compliance in the life sciences industry.

With the designation of Premier Services Partner for Veeva Commercial Cloud and a Services Partner for Veeva Development Cloud, Aqurance brings significant experience and knowledge for customers who need application consulting across Veeva applications in both Commercial and Research and Development (R&D). Its team is expected to enhance the EY organization's ability to support life sciences clients as they move to Vault CRM and through Customer Relationship Management (CRM) innovation, regulatory transformation and overall platform integration. The acquisition strengthens the EY organization's Veeva Centers of Excellence, to support clients as they adopt and scale a proven unified platform that helps standardize and improve customer engagement, regulatory compliance and accelerate clinical trial execution. The combined capabilities aim to help life sciences organizations harness artificial intelligence (AI) and enterprise data more effectively across their value chain.

Dan Mathews, EY Global Life Sciences Leader, says:

"This is a pivotal moment for the industry as life sciences companies make critical decisions about platform migration, compliance and data integration. With the acquisition of Aqurance, the EY organization can offer clients a more integrated pathway — strategy through execution — to unlock the full power of Veeva technology. Together, we will help companies move faster, stay compliant and use data and AI to help drive more informed decisions across the enterprise."

Dionissis Nikolopoulos, Founder & CEO at Aqurance, says:

"When we considered our next chapter, we had many options, but the EY organization stood out. The EY organization brings the scale, global reach and credibility that allows our knowledge to make a far greater impact. By combining Aqurance's deep Veeva knowledge with the EY organization's transformation capabilities, we can help clients achieve outcomes they cannot provide alone — from seamless migrations to enterprise-wide digital change that should truly help move the needle for the life sciences industry."

With this acquisition, the EY organization is better positioned to help deliver a single, integrated client migration capability, helping life sciences organizations adapt quickly to market changes, regulatory shifts and the growing need for connected digital platforms. EY Aqurance will be a platinum sponsor at the Veeva Commercial Summit in Madrid on 5-6 November, 2025, providing clients a chance to engage with the future.

For more information, visit ey.com/lifesciences.

