EYKON brings digital revenue metering into the digital substation

New digital revenue meter brings billing and settlement measurement into digital substation environments and will be presented for the first time at ENLIT Europe 2026 in Vienna together with Siemens Energy.

VIENNA, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EYKON today launched the E860 DRM, a digital revenue meter designed for high- and medium-voltage digital substations.

As utilities move substation protection, automation and measurement onto digital architectures, revenue metering can remain dependent on conventional analogue measurement connections. E860 DRM addresses the gap, bringing revenue metering into the digital substation architecture.

First presentation with Siemens Energy at ENLIT Europe

E860 DRM is presented for the first time at ENLIT Europe 2026 in Vienna, where EYKON and Siemens Energy will demonstrate digital revenue metering together with Siemens Energy's low-power instrument transformer technology, showing how revenue measurement can become part of the digital substation architecture.

"Utilities should not have to maintain a conventional measurement set up simply because revenue metering has not made the same digital transition as the rest of the substation," said Rostislavas Marcenko, Head of Business Unit Electricity – ICG at EYKON. "With EYKON E860 DRM, we are bringing this critical function into the digital environment while maintaining the measurement performance that billing and settlement depend on."

E860 DRM combines digital substation connectivity with the measurement accuracy required for revenue applications, enabling utilities to bring billing and settlement measurement into an IEC 61850-based environment.

"The E860 DRM is the last missing piece of the puzzle to make the digital substation complete. It enables a new way of metering - compatible with all kinds of instrument transformer technology from conventional to state-of-the-art low power instrument transformers," emphasized Dr. Peter Menke, Product Manager of the Siemens Energy LPIT portfolio.

The meter also supports a progressive transition to digital revenue metering. Conventional E860 and E860 DRM meters can coexist within the same rack environment, allowing utilities to introduce digital revenue metering as part of wider substation modernisation programmes.

EYKON will present E860 DRM at ENLIT Europe 2026 in Vienna, Booth B.B40, including the joint digital revenue metering demonstration with Siemens Energy.

About EYKON

EYKON, formerly the Landis+Gyr EMEA business, operates as an independent utility infrastructure technology company built on more than 130 years of utility expertise. Headquartered in Switzerland, with a network of expert local teams, the company serves customers in more than 75 markets and supports over 100 million connected endpoints across the region.

Combining proven technology, deep utility expertise and real-world operational insight from one of the largest installed bases in EMEA, EYKON connects what utilities measure with how they operate. This helps customers gain greater visibility, make better decisions, maintain greater control and unlock more value from the infrastructure they already operate.

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