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Folly Launches First Pill-Strength Hair Health Gummy

02 aprile 2026 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

On a Mission to Solve the Supplement Industry's Underdosing & Consistency Crisis

CTA

30+ clinically proven ingredients, 16x dosage compared to the average hair gummy; Biotech encapsulation-enabled breakthrough; Results reported in 30 days

LONDON, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Folly, the first biotech-powered hair supplement, today announced its global launch alongside a follow-on investment led by Khosla Ventures. The investment will accelerate global commercialization of the breakthrough encapsulation platform and expansion into new wellness categories.

Folly delivers 30+ clinically studied ingredients in a gummy form factor, at dosages previously associated only with pills and capsules, using Folly Microspheres, a proprietary microencapsulation system developed by parent company Genecis Bio. It is the first hair supplement to apply drug-delivery science to solve what the company calls "the supplement industry's consistency crisis."

Weak Formulas and Poor Consistency

Most hair supplements use similar buzzword ingredients: biotin, vitamins, pumpkin seed oil. On paper, many of them look comparable.

Women cycle through products that look promising but either don't deliver meaningful dosing or are too cumbersome to stay on long enough to see results.

Folly delivers clinically studied ingredients at meaningful levels, not beauty-level doses designed for marketing appeal.

To make this possible in a gummy format, Folly developed a protective microsphere system – Folly Microspheres™ – that helps stabilize sensitive actives during production and digestion. This allows the gummy to maintain higher ingredient loading than typical hair gummies, without compromising taste or daily usability.

Luna Yu, Co-Founder and CEO:

"Folly was built to solve the supplement industry's delivery crisis: ensuring that clinically studied nutrients actually reach your follicles, not your stomach lining.

"I spent years working in pharmaceutical delivery science before realizing the supplement industry had never fully applied these principles. The same approaches that protect active ingredients in drug delivery can protect nutrients in a gummy. That is what Folly Microspheres do."

In a 300-person consumer perception study, women who used Folly daily for at least 30 days reported:

Folly launches in April 2026 in the U.S. and U.K., with expansion across Europe and Asia throughout 2026.

Visit: www.follynutrition.com / @FollyNutrition

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/folly-launches-first-pill-strength-hair-health-gummy-302731595.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

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