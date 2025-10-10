circle x black
Foundever® Opens First Offshore CX Hub in Upper Egypt with New Luxor Contact Center

CAIRO, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundever®, a global leader in customer experience (CX) solutions, celebrated the opening of its new contact center in Luxor, marking the company's first offshore CX hub in Upper Egypt.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, alongside Laurent Uberti, Group CEO, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Foundever; Benedita Miranda, COO EMEA; Mina Wahba, Country Leader for Egypt; and Ahmed El Zaher, CEO of ITIDA.

The new site launches with 200 seats and will expand to 400 full-time employees by December 2026. This is part of the company's wider plan to create 5,000 new jobs in Egypt within the next three years, reinforcing Egypt's position as a global destination for CX and IT offshoring.

Foundever already operates in Cairo through sites in Maadi Technology Park and City Stars Business Complex, where the company achieved 115% growth last year. Today, it supports 15 global clients in 14 languages, underscoring Egypt's strength as a hub for multilingual outsourcing.

By locating its first Upper Egypt hub in Luxor, Foundever is tapping into the region's talent pool, creating career paths closer to home for young professionals and contributing to the social and economic development of surrounding communities.

The opening of the Luxor hub marks a significant step in the Foundever journey to integrate practical AI solutions into every customer experience. Foundever empowers associates in Luxor to work smarter, faster and with greater confidence, delivering simple, seamless and human-centered experiences at scale.

Foundever combines innovative technologies such as conversational AI, customized language models and agentic AI automation to elevate the capabilities of every associate. This human-driven approach accelerates transformation, enhances productivity and ensures that every interaction delivers more value for customers and for teams.

"Egypt has proven to be one of our most dynamic growth markets," said Laurent Uberti. "Launching our first hub in Upper Egypt reflects our confidence in the region's incredible potential — its people, talent and spirit of innovation. Luxor will play a key role in driving our global vision for the future of customer experience."

"The opening of this new center in Luxor highlights Egypt's momentum as an outsourcing hub, expanding digital career opportunities to Upper Egypt's youth," said Dr. Amr Talaat.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/foundever-opens-first-offshore-cx-hub-in-upper-egypt-with-new-luxor-contact-center-302580040.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

